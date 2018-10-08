Years Before Schoharie, Senator Pushed For National Study Of Limo Accidents

  • U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

In the wake of the deadly limousine crash that killed 20 in Schoharie, New York U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says he urged federal officials to investigate limo accidents nationwide three years ago after a fatal incident on Long Island.

In July 2015, a limousine leaving a winery on Long Island was struck by another vehicle. Four people died.

Senator Schumer said at the time, he urged the National Transportation Safety Board to conduct a nationwide study of limo accidents.

On Saturday in Schoharie, a 2001 Ford Excursion stretch limousine carrying 18 people crossed through an intersection, crashing into a parked vehicle and two pedestrians. Schumer said it is “critical” for the NTSB to “get to the bottom” of how it happened.

The NTSB will be in Schoharie investigating the crash throughout the week.

Schoharie Crash
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer

