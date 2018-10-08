Related Program: 
A Year With The Watermen Of The Vanishing Tangier Island

Award-winning author and writer for the Virginian-Pilot, Earl Swift spent much of the last two years on Tangier Island off the coast of Virginia.  After immersing himself in the culture, Swift is able to give a strong voice to the important issues facing the unique people living on Tangier.

Swift's new book, "Chesapeake Requiem: A Year With The Watermen Of The Vanishing Tangier Island" recounts his experiences as well as the dire environmental reality challenging the island. Swift brings light to the serious and pressing threat climate change will have on the island and the effect on the crab ecosystem. Joining us today is Earl Swift.

Climate Change
Tangier Island
Earl Swift
Virginian-Pilot

