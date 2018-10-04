Related Program: 
Windsor, MA Leader Says Town Is Making Progress On Key Infrastructure Projects

  • Massachusetts Route 9 eastbound in Windsor, Massachusetts.
    John Phelan / commons.wikimedia.org

Windsor, Massachusetts is a town of less than 900 people. It sits more than 2,000 feet above sea level on the eastern edge of Berkshire County. Just east of Pittsfield, it has more panoramic views of idyllic New England woods than cell phone reception or broadband internet access. WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes checked in with its top elected leader, selectboard chair Kim Tobin, about what issues the town faces, and what projects it’s working on. Tobin, who’s served in the position for three years, says Windsor is hard at work at accomplishing one of its major infrastructure goals.

