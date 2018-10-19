Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival Returns To North Adams In 2019

By 32 minutes ago
  • A past installment of the Solid Sound festival in full swing.
    A past installment of the Solid Sound festival in full swing.
    Douglas Mason / MASS MoCA

One of the biggest musical events in our region is returning next year. 

Solid Sound — a biennial music and arts festival at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts —  is the brainchild of Chicago-based rock band Wilco. Inaugurated in 2010, the latest edition will take place from June 28th to the 30th.

“They take over our campus with their music and arts festival that encompasses two nights of headline shows by Wilco," said Jodi Joseph. "The band members each have side projects that all typically play. There’s a comedy festival inside this festival. We’ve had falconry. There are kids shows. We get out and go hiking with the Berkshire Natural Resources Council.”

Joseph is the director of communications for the museum.

“It’s a great way to introduce what ends up being about 9,000 fans of the band to our little corner of New England,” she told WAMC.

That’s a big number in Massachusetts’ smallest city. North Adams has just under 13,000 residents, which means a festival of this size has an outsized impact on the community.

“You talk to business owners in North Adams, and no matter what the business is, Solid Sound weekend is certainly one of the most significant economic events in North Adams every two years," said Ben Svenson, one of the owners of TOURISTS — which describes itself as “a hotel and riverside retreat.” The 48-room property opened this summer roughly three miles west of MASS MoCA on Route 2, and has deep ties to both the museum and the band behind Solid Sound.

“MASS MoCA was certainly the magnet that drew me to North Adams and sparked initial interest, probably about 10 years ago," Svenson told WAMC. "And four years ago, [I] came to town inspired by John Stirratt of Wilco at the prospect of building a hotel. And it took about half a year to find a location, which wound up being the former Redwood Motel.”

The hotel underscores the close connection between business and art in North Adams. Wilco bassist Stirratt is one of TOURISTS’s owners, along with Eric Kerns, co-founder of Bright Ideas Brewing — a brewery and bar on the campus of MASS MoCA. Svenson sees those 9,000 visiting festival attendees as a recurring opportunity for both his business and the city at large.

“They come back, other times. They form a relationship with North Adams," he said. "And often times I think Solid Sound is the beginning of that relationship.”

It was certainly the beginning of TOURISTS as it exists today.

“Solid Sound two years ago was the first iteration of TOURISTS. We took the Redwood Motel, and trying to on a shoestring budget get 10 rooms ready for friends and family we used plywood and white paint to just clean the place up and sort of have a fun pop-up hotel, and in the end that wound up becoming inspiration for the rooms as they are now,” said Svenson.

Joseph says MASS MoCA has an all hands on deck policy around providing accommodations for Solid Sound.

“TOURISTS is an ally, everyone is an ally — we need every room in Northern Berkshire county, so, yeah, we’ll happily partner with anyone who has space for artists, for festival goers — ‘get thee to Airbnb’ is sort of our rallying cry right now,” she said.

The full festival lineup is still being developed. Joseph says the museum will again partner with the city on camping and parking. Early bird tickets are on sale now, while supplies last.

“Until they sell through," warned Joseph. "And then ticket prices rise to $179.”

Tags: 
mass moca
solid sound

Related Content

Will Oldham Talks Death, Loss And Laughter Before Berkshire Bonnie “Prince” Billy Show

By Oct 11, 2018
Rich Anderson / wikipedia.org

25 years ago, Will Oldham released his first record of plaintive, twangy Americana under the name “Palace Music.” After rotating through that title and a handful of other names, he settled on the alias Bonnie “Prince” Billy in 1998, and has spent the subsequent decades releasing dozens of studio albums, EPs, live records, and singles. Oldham frequently delves into the work of others, spending entire records exploring the songs of the Everly Brothers, Merle Haggard, and more. Before his appearance at MASS MoCA in North Adams Saturday, Oldham spoke with WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes about the sea change in his sound between the devastating, stark 2006 album “The Letting Go” and 2008’s warmer “Lie Down In The Light."

Harold López-Nussa Brings Havana To The Berkshires This Weekend

By Oct 5, 2018
Gabriel G. Bianchini

Harold López-Nussa is a 35-year-old jazz pianist and composer from Havana, Cuba. He’s traveling the world promoting his new album. Nussa’s tour includes a stop in the Berkshires Saturday night, when he’ll take his vibrant piano-driven sound to Club B10 at MASS MoCA. WAMC spoke to Nussa about his musical origins, the culture of jazz in Havana, and what it feels like to bring the people of Cuba and the United States together through music.

Before Fresh Grass Set, Grammy, MacArthur Winner Rihannon Giddens Reveals The Award She’s Most Proud

By Sep 13, 2018
Michael Weintrob / www.facebook.com/RhiannonGiddensMusic/

Rhiannon Giddens has traveled the world playing American music. Born in North Carolina, she has sung, played violin, and plucked banjo in her band, the Carolina Chocolate Drops. She has also worked as a solo artist, performing traditional folk, country, blues, and bluegrass, including original compositions. Both a Grammy winner and a recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship “Genius Grant,” Giddens is performing two sets at this weekend’s Fresh Grass festival at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. While her Saturday performance will be a more conventional set, Giddens tells WAMC her Friday set that opens the festival will be unique.