NY-19 General Election Live Debate WAMC and WNYT will host a debate Monday among the candidates for NY-19 Congressional District. sold out Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 Why Trump Is Determined To Leave Arms Control Treaty With Russia By David Welna • 7 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.