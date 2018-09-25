White House 'Open' to Hearing From Second Kavanaugh Accuser

The White House says it would "be open" to hearing from Brett Kavanaugh's second accuser at Thursday's hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on allegations of sexual misconduct.

A woman who was a student at Yale with Kavanaugh, Deborah Ramirez, told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself during a party the two attended there.

The Supreme Court nominee has denied the allegation, as he has with the charge by Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh groped her and tried to forcibly remove her clothes during a drunken party when they were in high school in the early 1980's.

Appearing Tuesday morning on ABC's Good Morning America, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders, asked if the White House would welcome Ramerez' testimony, responded "certainly we would be open to that." Sanders added, "the President has been clear, let them (the women accusing Kavanaugh of misconduct) speak."

Ford and Kavanaugh are scheduled to testify at the Thursday hearing, but negotiations continue between Ford's attorneys and the panel over conditions.

In a letter to committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, obtained by NPR, Ford lawyer Michael R. Bromwich criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. saying McConnell "dismissed Dr. Ford's experience as a "smear campaign," claiming mistakenly that the witnesses' statements to the Committee constitute "a complete lack of evidence," implying that

there has been a thorough investigation." McConnell spoke on the Senate floor Monday afternoon.

Bromwich also questioned the committee's apparent intention to use an attorney to question Ford Thursday, rather than the Senators on the panel.

"This is not a criminal trial for which the involvement of an

experienced sex crimes prosecutor would be appropriate. Neither Dr. Blasey Ford nor Judge Kavanaugh is on trial. The goal should be to develop the relevant facts, not try a case."

The committee has yet to identify who will conduct the questioning of Ford, but finds itself in an awkward position as all of the GOP members of the panel are men.

