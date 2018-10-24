Westchester Takes Steps After Suspicious Packages Mailed To Clinton, Soros

By Allison Dunne 46 minutes ago
The Westchester County Executive says his Public Safety Department continues to assist the FBI and Secret Service in their ongoing investigations into suspicious packages sent to at least two high-profile residents in the county.

Democratic County Executive George Latimer says county police are increasing their oversight of the mail-screening process at the county office building in White Plains and other county facilities. This comes after bomb-like devices were mailed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at her Chappaqua home and other Democrats elsewhere in the country. The packages were intercepted. On Monday, an explosive device was found near the Katonah residence of liberal philanthropist George Soros. Latimer says police are activating the county’s Multi-Agency Coordinating System, which is a clearinghouse of relevant information on such incidents to be shared with municipal police departments throughout Westchester.

