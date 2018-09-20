Westchester Accepts Textiles For Recycling

”Kimono! The Artistry of Itchiku Kubota,” a spectacular exhibition of 48 kimono, will be on view at the Museum of Art, Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute through September 16.

In this exhibition, kimono are presented as contemporary interpretations of traditional Japanese clothing. MWPAI is the exclusive United States venue for this exhibition, which is accompanied by an illustrated catalog.

“Kimono!” illuminates the immeasurable creative spirit of Itchiku Kubota (Japanese, 1917-2003) who began his textile training as an apprentice and studied numerous fabric-decorating techniques in addition to Japanese-style landscape painting and portraiture.

Anna Tobin D'Ambrosio is the President and CEO of the Museum of Art, Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute.