Watch: US Senate Vote On Brett Kavanaugh

  • United States Capitol Building
    Liam James Doyle/NPR

In an unusual weekend session, the U.S. Senate advances to a final vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Watch the proceedings live.

Tags: 
supreme court
Judge Brett Kavanaugh

Related Content

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Oct 5, 2018
Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the expected vote in the U.S. Senate today regarding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

MA Senator Ed Markey Talks Kavanaugh, Gas Disaster, Charter At Pittsfield Appearance

By Oct 1, 2018
Josh Landes / WAMC

In town to put pressure on a cable provider, Massachusetts U.S. Senator Ed Markey also discussed state and national issues while in the Berkshires Friday.

NY Bar Association: FBI Must Probe Kavanaugh Allegations

By Sep 28, 2018

The New York State Bar Association says the FBI should investigate allegations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh.