(Airs 2/01/18 @1 p.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock In Conversation with Dr. Jamall Calloway, a Presidential Postdoctoral Fellow and Visiting Professor at the Center for the Study of Race & Ethnicity in America at Brown University. You can see Dr. Calloway Saturday, February 10th from 3-5 p.m. at Searles Castle on Main Street in Great Barrington where he’ll be talking about The Enduring Influence of W.E.B. Du Bois. The speech is in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Dubois' birth. The event is free and open to the public and includes the talk and a tour of the Castle.