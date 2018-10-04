WAMC, WNYT Hosting NY-19 Debate Oct. 22

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio and WNYT NewsChannel 13 will host a live debate among the candidate for New York's 19th Congressional district on October 22 from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Linda, WAMC's Performing Arts Studio, in Albany. All general election candidates are invited to take part. First-term Republican Rep. John Faso, Green Party candidate Steve Greenfield, Democrat Antonio Delgado and independent candidate Diane Neal are confirmed.

The debate will be broadcast live over WAMC’s 29 radio frequencies and at wamc.org. WNYT plans to air the debate at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 and on WNYA at 8 p.m. Oct. 27.

“Voters need information to make informed choices,” WAMC President and CEO Dr. Alan Chartock says. “We’re proud to offer this resource to listeners.”

A limited amount of tickets are available to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis.

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a regional public radio network serving parts of seven northeastern states. These include New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. Stations and translators are in 29 locations throughout the region. WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International.

WNYT-TV originally signed onto the Capital District airways in 1954 as WTRI TV, a UHF TV station with studios and transmitter site on Bald Mountain outside of Troy. When Viacom acquired the station, WNYT's operations were significantly expanded through the modernization and enlargement of the studios, newsroom, administrative and computer facilities, and a satellite receiving earth station. In 1995 Paramount, another Viacom company, became parent to WNYT. In fall of 1996, Paramount traded WNYT and WHEC Rochester for UPN affiliate WTOG in Tampa, owned by Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc. Hubbard is currently the owner of WNYT. It is an NBC affiliate and the top-rated TV station in the Capital Region.