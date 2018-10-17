WAMC Helps People In Need And Prevents Pollution

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio’s October Fund Drive raised $1 million to help the community and kept WAMC on the air. This $1 million drive ended on 10/17/18 with a grand total of $1,001,234.
“It’s unbelievable how wonderful, generous and supportive our listeners are. All we can say is thank you to all who have done so much!” said Dr. Alan Chartock, WAMC’s President and CEO. Our partnership with The Seymour Fox Foundation and MVP Health Care helped to provide 125,000 pounds of food, or 104,000 meals to families in need through The Food Pantries of The Capital District.
The Adirondack Council and WAMC’s listeners have permanently retired 300 Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative carbon allowances, preventing 300 tons of smokestack carbon pollution. The Adirondack Council will retire each allowance in our donors’ names, and send a certificate containing the serial number of the RGGI carbon allowance that is retired.
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is the nation’s first government-run carbon reduction program for power plants. It requires power plants from Maine to Maryland to buy one “carbon allowance” for every ton of carbon they emit. RGGI sets a cap on the region’s annual emissions by limiting the number of allowances it sells each year. During our October Fund Drive, listeners helped to reduce that cap even further and support WAMC at the same time.
“The love and support of the WAMC family never fails to amaze me. One million dollars! With help from amazing partners like the Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, MVP, and the Adirondack Council we helped feed the food insecure in our region and keep deadly carbon from going into the air. The compassion, love and empathy shown by our listeners knows no bounds. We are forever grateful.” said Joe Donahue, Senior Director of News and Programming.
“WAMC is always grateful to the volunteers who gave us their time and the businesses who donated items, services, and food in support of the Fund Drive,” added Chartock. “This enormous effort is not possible without their support.”
A list of supporters is available below. Anyone interested in learning more about the Fund Drive or getting involved should contact Amber Sickles, Membership Director, at 518-465-5233 x133.
WAMC Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that presents award-winning news and cultural programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WAMC's listening area reaches parts of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire; as well as parts of Canada. With over 400,000 monthly listeners, WAMC ranks among the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. WAMC is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. For more information on WAMC, please visit www.wamc.org or call 518-465-5233.
