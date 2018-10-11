Related Program: 
The Roundtable

WAM Theatre Presents “Ann” At Shakespeare & Company’s Tina Packer Playhouse

1 hour ago

The play, “Ann,” is an intimate, brash, and feisty portrait of Ann Richards, legendary Governor of Texas. Written by award-winning actress and writer Holland Taylor, “Ann” is an inspiring and hilarious play that brings us face to face with the complex, colorful, and captivating character bigger than the state from which she hailed.

WAM Theatre presents “Ann” at Shakespeare & Company’s Tina Packer Playhouse in Lenox, MA October 19-28. Ann is a co-production with Dorset Theatre Festival.

In keeping with WAM’s philanthropic mission, a portion of the proceeds from "Ann" will be donated to a selected beneficiary. The 2018 beneficiaries are The Denise Kaley Fund and the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts 2018 Leadership Institute for Public and Political Impact. The one-woman show is performed by two-time Tony nominee Jayne Atkinson and directed by Kristen van Ginhoven.

Joining us today is Jayne Atkinson and Kristen van Ginhoven.

