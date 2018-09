For women being subjected to domestic violence, getting help doesn’t just mean calling the police. Oftentimes, they can gain protection from civil court proceedings — but many can’t afford a lawyer. An organization called Her Justice works to fill that gap, supplying lawyers to domestic violence victims, who are often poor. Executive Director Amy Barasch (bare-ish), who headed the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence from 2007 to 2012, spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.