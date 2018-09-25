Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Voters To Decide On $30M Wastewater Bond

By 1 hour ago

The Burlington, Vermont City Council has approved letting voters decide whether to spend $30 million to upgrade the city's sewer system.

The city's wastewater treatment plant struggles with wastewater and stormwater overflows during storms.  The November ballot item is a bond that would go toward installing modern equipment.  Ward 1 Independent Sharon Foley Bushor:  “This is not going to be on the taxpayer although if you use the wastewater system you will be paying for this.”

Average rates would increase by about $5.30 a month after 2022 if voters approve the measure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  Contents © copyright 2018. All rights reserved.
 

Tags: 
Wastewater Bond
Wastewater

Related Content

Pittsfield City Council To Reconsider Wastewater Plant Upgrades

By Josh Landes Apr 23, 2018
Taken and uploaded by ToddC4176 at en.wikipedia.org / Wikipedia

The Pittsfield City Council will hold a second vote Tuesday night on the mayor’s controversial wastewater plant upgrade plan.

Pittsfield Approves EPA-Required Wastewater Plant Upgrades

By Josh Landes Apr 25, 2018
Taken and uploaded by ToddC4176 at en.wikipedia.org / Wikipedia

Facing an August deadline, Pittsfield’s city council overcame an outspoken minority Tuesday night to pass a $74 million spending plan to upgrade the city’s ailing wastewater plant. The federal government is requiring the fixes.