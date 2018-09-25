Voters To Decide On $30M Wastewater Bond

The Burlington, Vermont City Council has approved letting voters decide whether to spend $30 million to upgrade the city's sewer system.

The city's wastewater treatment plant struggles with wastewater and stormwater overflows during storms. The November ballot item is a bond that would go toward installing modern equipment. Ward 1 Independent Sharon Foley Bushor: “This is not going to be on the taxpayer although if you use the wastewater system you will be paying for this.”

Average rates would increase by about $5.30 a month after 2022 if voters approve the measure.

