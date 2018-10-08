The Vermont Supreme Court To Hear Cases At High School

The Vermont Supreme Court is going on the road to hear cases at the Proctor Junior Senior High School this month.

The school gymnasium will be turned into a courtroom on Oct. 17 for students and teachers to witness. The court will hear oral arguments in four cases.

Each fall the state's Supreme Court goes on the road for a day.

Historically, the court has visited superior courts. This is the second time the court is hearing cases at a high school. Organizers say the goal is to help students understand Vermont's judicial system.

Chief Justice Paul Reiber says "judges and attorneys must be part of educating the public about civics and the judiciary's role in government."

