Vermont Seeking Proposals For Electric School Buses

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is seeking proposals for a new electric school bus and transit bus pilot program that will be funded with money from the state's share of a settlement with Volkswagen after the automaker was found to have cheated on motor vehicle emission standards.

The pilot program will determine if the technology can be applied more broadly across Vermont.

Heavy-duty electric vehicle technology is still relatively new and little information exists as to how electric buses will perform in the state according to Heidi Hales of the Agency's Air Quality and Climate Division.

The results of the pilot program will be used to determine how the technology works in Vermont's cold climate with miles of dirt roads, and challenging terrain.

Funding for the program will come from a portion of the $18.7 million Vermont received from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust fund, which was created after VW was found to have cheated on motor vehicle emission standards.

Proposals are due Nov. 16.

