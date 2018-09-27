Vermont Republican Governor Speaks On Kavanaugh Allegations

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says the U.S. Senate must "get it right" when it comes to voting on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Republican told the Burlington Free Press Wednesday that the Senate Judiciary Committee should take its time and investigate sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

Three women have come forward against Kavanaugh, including university professor Christine Blasey Ford who says he assaulted her when they were teenagers.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Scott says the Judiciary Committee should wait until after Ford testifies Thursday before they schedule a vote on Kavanaugh.

Scott's Democratic challenger Christine Hallquist called for an FBI investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations Wednesday.

She also accused Senate Republicans of putting partisanship before due process, calling it "disturbing."

