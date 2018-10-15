Related Program: 
Vermont Reports Record Number Of Voter Registrations

A record number of people are registered to vote ahead of Vermont's midterm elections.

Clerks' offices have reported 22,370 absentee ballot requests and thousands of early voting ballot requests so far. Montpelier clerk John Odum says he's expecting 40 percent of ballots to be cast ahead of Election Day.

WPTZ-TV reports there were more than 480,000 registered voters in the state as of Oct. 11, the highest number in the state's history.

More than 10,000 of those voters registered after the August primaries.

Secretary of State Jim Condos says the enthusiasm in this year's midterm elections is due to numerous contested races, including governor and lieutenant governor, in addition to House and Senate races.

