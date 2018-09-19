Vermont Out-Of-State Inmates To Move To Mississippi Prison

Vermont's out-of-state inmates being housed in Pennsylvania will be moved to a prison in Mississippi, after complaints about treatment, medical care and several inmate deaths.

The Vermont Department of Corrections officially announced the move on Wednesday. The 228 inmates will be moved to the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi, in October.

The prison is run by CoreCivic, formerly Corrections Corporation of America.

Corrections officials say the two-year contract allowed for Vermont to include adherence to its laws, rule and policies as part of the agreement. Officials say among the service that CoreCivic has agreed to provide is comprehensive medical and mental health care without a co-pay fee.

Prisoners' rights advocates oppose the move, saying the inmates will be going farther away from their families and support systems.

