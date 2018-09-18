Vermont Out-Of-State Inmates Expected To Move To Mississippi

Corrections officials are hoping to finalize a contract this week to move about 228 Vermont inmates housed in Pennsylvania to a privately run prison in Mississippi following complaints about conditions and health care and several inmate deaths.

The inmates will move in October.

Corrections Commissioner Lisa Menard said Tuesday that she could not discuss where the inmates would be housed until the contract is finalized. The state had two final prospects for the two-year contract: The Tallahatchie County Correction Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi, run by CoreCivic, formerly Corrections Corporation of America and the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island.

Senator Dick Sears, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said it's pretty certain that the inmates will be moved to Mississippi.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.