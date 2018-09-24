UVM Students Hold Climate Action Rally

University of Vermont students held a rally for climate action Monday.

Organizers say the goal was to discuss what Vermont colleges and high schools are doing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and how youth can lead on climate issues.

Vermont Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman, Independent U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic Representative Peter Welch spoke at the rally on the UVM campus. Senator Sanders told students climate change is a major issue facing the entire world. "There is nothing more important than saving the planet.”

An alumni panel also discussed youth-led and campus-based climate action.

