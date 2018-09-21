Related Program: 
United By Nature With Jeff Haynes And Friends At Manitoga 9/29

By 1 hour ago

Manitoga’s Artist Residency Program and Annual Performance were launched in 2014 to invoke designer Russel Wright's legacy of experimentation and celebration of place at Manitoga – his home, landscape and creative muse.

The 2018 Annual Performance "United by Nature Concert Celebration" will take place on Saturday, September 29 at 4 p.m. featuring Grammy Award winning percussionist Jeff Haynes and Friends. Jeff Haynes is a world-renowned multi-genre percussionist who has toured extensively with Jazz, World Beat and Pop artists. He is a multi-genre percussionist and a multifaceted talent and resource in the Hudson Valley.

 

Kazumi Tanaka's INK: The Color Of Manitoga

By Jun 8, 2018
Ink bottles - one part of Kazumi Tanaka's "INK: The Color of Manitoga"
www.visitmanitoga.org

Manitoga is the house, studio, and 75-acre woodland garden of American industrial designer Russel Wright. Its Artist Residency program began in 2014. This summer’s residency project is entitled “INK: The Color of Manitoga” by artist Kazumi Tanaka. Tanaka is creating natural inks from plant specimens she collects in Manitoga’s woodland garden. Her lab and art space is in the main house at Manitoga.

Tanaka was born in Osaka, Japan and graduated from Osaka University before relocating to New York. She lives and works in Beacon, NY and her art has been shown all around the world. Manitoga’s Executive Director Allison Cross and Kazumia Tanaka join us.

Manitoga’s Member Opening Celebration and the official Artist Residency launch will take place tomorrow from 5 to 7 p.m. Information about that event and ongoing hikes and tours and other special events is available here.

Suzanne Thorpe's Resonance & Resemblance At Manitoga

By Sep 27, 2017
The Quarry Pond at Manitoga
Sarah LaDuke

Mid-century designer Russel Wright’s historic home, studio, and woodland grounds, Manitoga, is located in Garrison, NY. This Saturday, Manitoga presents its annual outdoor performance.

Created by Suzanne Thorpe, Resonance & Resemblance is a sonic performance and meditation created for Manitoga and supported in part by grants from the MAP Fund and New Music USA. The event is sold-out.

Suzanne Thorpe composes site-oriented sound works that use a variety of media and technology, and performs on the electroacoustic flute, expanded with digital and analog tools. Thorpe is a former member of indie rock band Mercury Rev and is currently a PhD candidate in Music/Integrative Studies at University of California San Diego, and Co-Director of TECHNE

Ben Neill's Manitoga

By Sep 28, 2016


  Ben Neill has been called a “creative composer and genius performer” by Time Out NY and a “musical powerhouse, a serious and individual talent” by Time Out London. Neill’s music blends influences from electronica, jazz, and minimalism.

In 2014 the Hudson Valley resident received a New York State Council on the Arts Individual Artist grant to compose Manitoga - a piece named for, inspired by, and performed at Manitoga - the estate and modernist home of industrial designer Russel Wright in Garrison, NY.

Ben Neill, Mark Boulanger, Jason Covey, James O'Connor, John Charles Thomas, and Peter Zummo will play Neill’s Manitoga with his mutantrumpet and Phonemophone Alphabet Horns by artist Carol Szymanski in Manitoga’s Annual Open Air Performance on October 30th at 3pm.

Melissa McGill's 'Palmas' At Manitoga

By Sep 24, 2014

    Manitoga in Garrison New York is a National Historic Site - it was the estate and modernist home of industrial designer Russel Wright.

The inspiring artistic space has a residency program and one of Manitoga’s 2014 Artists in Residence is Melissa McGill. Her work primarily incorporates drawing, sculpture, and sound to explore the space between absence and presence. Palmas is her work at Manitoga. It is a site-specific surround sound installation that activates Manitoga’s Quarry Pool and encircling paths by playing recordings of rhythmic clapping inspired by the clapping - the Palmas - of Flamenco music.