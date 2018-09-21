United By Nature With Jeff Haynes And Friends At Manitoga 9/29

Manitoga’s Artist Residency Program and Annual Performance were launched in 2014 to invoke designer Russel Wright's legacy of experimentation and celebration of place at Manitoga – his home, landscape and creative muse.
The 2018 Annual Performance "United by Nature Concert Celebration" will take place on Saturday, September 29 at 4 p.m. featuring Grammy Award winning percussionist Jeff Haynes and Friends. Jeff Haynes is a world-renowned multi-genre percussionist who has toured extensively with Jazz, World Beat and Pop artists. He is a multi-genre percussionist and a multifaceted talent and resource in the Hudson Valley.
