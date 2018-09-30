Two Major Fires Destroy Albany Buildings

The city of Albany was struck by multiple fires in the wee hours of Sunday Morning.

Officials say a 3 a.m. fire call brought responders to the 300-block of Sheridan Avenue where six buildings were involved, all heavily damaged - no injuries reported. Somewhere around 4 or 5 a.m. another fire call, this time to Quail Street where six buildings 168-through-178 were engulfed in flames.

By the 7 o'clock hour Daniel Beebe was on his way home to his Quail Street apartment from his job as a New York State Corrections officer when he got word.  "Driving home from work I had like 100 text messages and phone calls, missed calls, saying my place burned down, so when I got here finally I saw that they were tellin’ the truth."

All six buildings and their multiple apartments were destroyed.

The Red Cross is assisting fire victims.

