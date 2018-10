Filmmaker and activist Josh Fox looks to answer many questions through art and literature. The big question is what will the future hold?

In his first book, "The Truth Has Changed" Josh Fox examines two major shifts in the world, climate change and the way we process information. Josh Fox is the editor, director, and narrator of the Oscar nominated, Emmy-award winning film "Gasland". Fox is performing,"The Truth Has Changed" as a one man spoken-word act.