Trump Tweets Faso Support

One day after Congressman John Faso of New York’s 19th House district said in a WAMC debate that he didn’t vote for Donald Trump in 2016, the Republican picked up the president’s backing Tuesday on Twitter. President Trump wrote that Faso, a first-term Republican in a close race with Democratic challenger Antonio Delgado, “has worked hard and smart.” Trump added, “Strong on Crime, Borders and our 2nd Amendment, John is respected by all” and that Faso has Trump’s “complete and total endorsement.”

Here is how Faso answered the question about 2016 on Monday:

"I voted for Gary Johnson."

Asked why he voted for Johnson, Faso referred to the 30-second limit for his answer.

"22 more seconds? I think that suffices."