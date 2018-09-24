The Troy Foundry Theatre Presents "Catastrophe Carnivale: An Evening Of Beckett Shorts"

The Troy Foundry Theatre, a professional theatre company in Troy, NY, presents “Catastrophe Carnivale: An Evening Of Beckett Shorts” in the historic Gasholder building in Troy, NY through September 30th.

The company is celebrating the unique character of the City of Troy through the celebrated work of award-winning playwright Samuel Beckett and this quintessentially Troy Carnivale being performed at the historic Gasholder Building in Troy, NY.

To tell us more, we welcome: Troy Foundry Theatre Artistic Director David Girard; Troy Foundry Theatre Producing Executive Director Emily Curro; and actors John Romeo and Raya Malcolm.