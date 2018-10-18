Related Program: 
Tom Alan Robbins In "Head Over Heels" On Broadway

  • Tom Alan Robbins and Jeremy Kushnier in
    Tom Alan Robbins and Jeremy Kushnier in "Head Over Heels" on Broadway
    Joan Marcus

The new Broadway musical, “Head over Heels,” opened at The Hudson Theatre on Broadway over the summer. The show, which was conceived by Jeff Whitty with an adaptation by James Magruder, features songs by The Go-Gos orchestrated and arranged by Tom Kitt.

Directed by Michael Mayer, “Head over Heels” takes audiences the kingdom of Arcadia where the “beat” is divine. But when an oracle’s prophecy of doom threatens its beloved beat, it propels the king and his royal family through a journey of mistaken identities, jealous lovers, secret rendezvouses and sexual awakening – where everything (and everyone) is not what it seems. It’s one hell of a good time and the cast recording is available now from Masterworks Broadway.

Our guest, Tom Alan Robbins, plays Dametas. Robbins’ previous Broadway credits include “Newsies,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “Threepenny Opera,” “Jerome Robbins Broadway,” “Is He Dead?,” and he originated the role of Pumbaa in Disney’s “The Lion King.”

"A Bronx Tale: The Musical" Comes To Proctors

By Oct 17, 2018
A Bronx Tale artwork

First a one-man act,written and acted by Chazz Palminteri,  then a movie and now a musical "A Bronx Tale" takes viewers into the 1960s Bronx neighborhood.  Palminteri tells the story of a young kid caught between his relationship with his father and the mob boss he'd like to be. The story brings emotional force to a tough and gritty plot.

Chazz Palminteri played Dave Kujan in "The Usual Suspects" and was nominated for an Oscar for his role in "Bullets Over Broadway".  "A Bronx Tale" is running at Proctors in Schenctady, New York October 23- 28. 

Leigh Silverman Directs "The Lifespan of a Fact" On Broadway

By Oct 12, 2018
Artwork for "The Lifespan of a Fact"

In the new play, “The Lifespan of a Fact,” the determined young fact checker is about to stir up trouble. The demanding editor has given him a big assignment: apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by the unorthodox author. Together, they take on the high-stakes world of publishing in this new comedy of conflict. The ultimate showdown between fact and fiction is about to begin – with undeniably delicious consequences.

“The Lifespan of a Fact” is based on the stirring true story of John D’Agata’s essay, “What Happens There,” about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

“The Lifespan if a Fact” is currently in previews at Studio 54 on Broadway starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, and Bobby Cannavale. It opens on October 18. It is directed by our guest, Leigh Silverman.

Michael Mayer On His 20 Year History With New York Stage And Film

By Jul 28, 2016
Michael Mayer


  Michael Mayer is the Tony-Award winning director of plays, musicals, opera, and film and television who helmed the Broadway revival of "Hedwig and The Angry Inch," and the original runs of the musicals of "Everyday Rapture," "American Idiot," "Spring Awakening," and "Thoroughly Modern Millie." He’s also directed revivals of "A View From the Bridge," "The Lion in Winter," "After the Fall," and ‘"night Mother." His breakthrough of sorts was "Side Man."

 

"Side Man" had an early production in Poughkeepsie, NY at Vassar College and New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theater -- it moved to off-Off-Broadway and then to Broadway winning the Tony Award for Best Play in 1999.

 

Michael Mayer has been coming back to Poughkeepsie in the summer for 20 years, working on shows in various stages of development and recently joining the New York Stage and Film board of directors.

He was in the Hudson Valley this summer working on a new musical entitled "Head Over Heels" which blends Sir Philip Sidney’s "The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia" with the music of seminal 80s girl-group, The Go-Go’s. Jeff Whitty is writing the book and Tom Kitt will provide musical supervision.

Jason Butler Harner In "Bernhardt/Hamlet" On Broadway

By Sep 26, 2018
Jason Butler Harner and Janet McTeer in Roundabout Theatre Company's "Bernhardt/Hamlet"
Joan Marcus

Last night, The Roundabout Theatre Company opened a new play by Theresa Rebeck at The American Airlines Theatre in New York City. Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, “Bernhardt/Hamlet” is set just before the turn of the 20th Century when the acclaimed and adored Sarah Bernhardt stages a production of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” with herself in the title role of the halting and hesitant Prince of Denmark.

In “Bernhardt/Hamlet,” the divine Sarah is inhabited by Golden Globe, Tony, and Olivier Award-winning actress, Janet McTeer. Bernhardt as penned by Rebeck is having an affair with poet and playwright, Edmond Rostand who is played by our guest, Jason Butler Harner.

Harner’s previous Broadway credits include “The Crucible” and “The Coast of Utopia.” He’s performed Off-Broadway, as well, earning OBIE and Drama Desk nominations. His major film debut came in Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-nominated film “Changeling” and he currently stars on the Netflix series “Ozark.”