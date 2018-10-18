Tom Alan Robbins In "Head Over Heels" On Broadway

The new Broadway musical, “Head over Heels,” opened at The Hudson Theatre on Broadway over the summer. The show, which was conceived by Jeff Whitty with an adaptation by James Magruder, features songs by The Go-Gos orchestrated and arranged by Tom Kitt.

Directed by Michael Mayer, “Head over Heels” takes audiences the kingdom of Arcadia where the “beat” is divine. But when an oracle’s prophecy of doom threatens its beloved beat, it propels the king and his royal family through a journey of mistaken identities, jealous lovers, secret rendezvouses and sexual awakening – where everything (and everyone) is not what it seems. It’s one hell of a good time and the cast recording is available now from Masterworks Broadway.

Our guest, Tom Alan Robbins, plays Dametas. Robbins’ previous Broadway credits include “Newsies,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “Threepenny Opera,” “Jerome Robbins Broadway,” “Is He Dead?,” and he originated the role of Pumbaa in Disney’s “The Lion King.”