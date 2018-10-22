Third Suspect Enters Not Guilty Plea In Fatal Pittsfield, MA Stabbing

A man charged with murder in last week’s fatal Pittsfield, Massachusetts stabbing has pleaded not guilty.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, 20-year-old Jason Sefton pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in Central Berkshire District Court Monday morning. Authorities say Sefton turned himself in Monday after police issued a warrant for his arrest last week. Sefton, a Pittsfielder, is being held at the Berkshire County House of Correction without bail.

His next court appearance is set for November 16th.

Two other suspects – 22-year-old Anthony Boone and 28 year-old Bruce Romano – have also pleaded not guilty in connection with the October 15th beating and stabbing death of 34-year-old William Catalano.