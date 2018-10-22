Third Suspect Enters Not Guilty Plea In Fatal Pittsfield, MA Stabbing

By 7 minutes ago
  • JD Allen / WAMC

A man charged with murder in last week’s fatal Pittsfield, Massachusetts stabbing has pleaded not guilty. 

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, 20-year-old Jason Sefton pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in Central Berkshire District Court Monday morning. Authorities say Sefton turned himself in Monday after police issued a warrant for his arrest last week. Sefton, a Pittsfielder, is being held at the Berkshire County House of Correction without bail.

His next court appearance is set for November 16th. 

Two other suspects – 22-year-old Anthony Boone and 28 year-old Bruce Romano – have also pleaded not guilty in connection with the October 15th beating and stabbing death of 34-year-old William Catalano.

Tags: 
william catalano
pittsfield

Related Content

EPA Responds To Pittsfield, MA City Council Call After Toxicity Spike

By Oct 19, 2018

After rising toxicity rates in Pittsfield, Massachusetts led municipal leaders to ask for answers, a representative of the Environmental Protection Agency is responding.

Arrest Made After Fatal Pittsfield Stabbing

By Oct 16, 2018
City of Pittsfield

An investigation is underway in Pittsfield, Massachusetts after a fatal stabbing.

Pittsfield, MA Leaders Demand Answers, Action On Rising Toxicity Levels

By Oct 10, 2018
Josh Landes / WAMC

Following a report that toxic chemicals have exceeded limits in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, civic leaders are demanding answers.

Main Suspect In October Mountain State Forest Shooting Enters New Round Of Pleas

By Oct 9, 2018
www.mass.gov

The teenager accused of committing a Pittsfield, Massachusetts shooting has entered a new round of pleas in Berkshire Superior Court.