Historian David Pietrusza’s new book, "TR's Last War: Theodore Roosevelt, the Great War, and a Journey of Triumph and Tragedy," is an account of Theodore Roosevelt’s impassioned crusade for military preparedness as America fitfully stumbles into World War I, punctuated by his unique tongue-lashings of the vacillating Woodrow Wilson, his rousing advocacy of a masculine, pro-Allied “Americanism,” a death-defying compulsion for personal front-line combat and, yes, perhaps, even another presidential campaign.
Pietrusza’s books include: "1932: The Rise of Hitler and FDR: Two Tales of Politics, Betrayal, and Unlikely Destiny," "1948: Harry Truman's Improbable Victory and the Year that Transformed America” and "1960: LBJ vs JFK vs Nixon: The Epic Campaign that Forged Three Presidencies."