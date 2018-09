SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury is opening a new student-run restaurant in nearby downtown Glens Falls. The eatery called “Seasoned” will open to the public on October 9th at the college’s new Culinary Arts Center on Hudson Avenue.

It’s not the school’s first student-run restaurant, but college president Kristine Duffy says the new location will allow for more opportunities for students.

For reservations and more information visit: http://www.sunyacc.edu/events/dinner-seasoned