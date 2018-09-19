Related Program: 
The Roundtable

StudioFest In Phoenicia, New York

StudioFest, taking place this weekend in Phoenicia, New York, is a first-of-its-kind film festival, offering the festival’s winning short film creator a chance to shoot their debut feature film, backed and supported by experienced industry professionals.

The filmmakers had a submission deadline of August 3. Five finalists have been selected and the public is invited to attend a celebration screening of their works September 22nd at the Phoenicia Playhouse between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

We are joined by StudioFest founders – and filmmakers - Jess Jacklin and Charles Beale.

