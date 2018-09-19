StudioFest In Phoenicia, New York

Now in its seventh year, Basilica SoundScape is a weekend of music and art, taking place this year from Friday, September 14 to Sunday, September 16 at Basilica Hudson in Hudson, New York.
The festival is curated by Brandon Stosuy and Basilica Hudson co-founders Melissa Auf der Maur and Tony Stone. Chicago creative studio Varyer joins the event as co-presenters to provide creative direction. Headed by long-time visual and design director of SoundScape, and former Pitchfork Creative Director Mike Renaud, Varyer creates work inspired by and built around collaboration. SoundScape 2018 also features the talents of two guest collaborators, author Jenn Pelly and head of Sacred Bones Records Caleb Braaten.
Basilica SoundScape will feature a performance by Grouper, a reading by poet Hanif Abdurraqib , an orchestral piece composed by Sunn O)))'s [sun’s] Stephen O'Malley and performed by Bard College's 76-piece orchestra The Orchestra Now; performances by Lightning Bolt , a one-time collaboration between The Haxan Cloak and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner, and will feature a multidisciplinary bill of visual artists who will present immersive, large-scale, site-specific installations.
Melissa Auf der Maur joins us.