Stephen Lang Receives Empire State Archives And History Award

Stephen Lang, award-winning stage and film actor, writer, and producer and star of "His Dark Land," will receive the 2018 Empire State Archives and History Award from the New York State Archives Partnership Trust tomorrow night.

The public is invited to hear Lang speak about his career as an actor and history enthusiast, interviewed by friend and nationally prominent Lincoln Scholar Harold Holzer.

The event is tomorrow, October 25th at 7:00 p.m. at historic Chancellors Hall in the State Education Building located at 89 Washington Avenue in Albany. Joining us we welcome the honoree Stephen Lang, Mike Camoin of The Capital Cinema Cultural Exchange, Inc. and NYS Archivist Tom Ruller.