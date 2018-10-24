Related Program: 
Stephen Lang Receives Empire State Archives And History Award

Stephen Lang, award-winning stage and film actor, writer, and producer and star of "His Dark Land," will receive the 2018 Empire State Archives and History Award from the New York State Archives Partnership Trust tomorrow night.

The public is invited to hear Lang speak about his career as an actor and history enthusiast, interviewed by friend and nationally prominent Lincoln Scholar Harold Holzer.

The event is tomorrow, October 25th at 7:00 p.m. at historic Chancellors Hall in the State Education Building located at 89 Washington Avenue in Albany. Joining us we welcome the honoree Stephen Lang, Mike Camoin of The Capital Cinema Cultural Exchange, Inc. and NYS Archivist Tom Ruller.

Stephen Lang And "The Wheatfield" At The Crandall Theatre

Dec 12, 2013

    Stephen Lang is a Tony Award-nominated American actor and playwright who is also well known for his film work - including his roles as George E. Pickett in Gettysburg, Stonewall Jackson in Gods and Generals, Colonel Quaritch in Avatar and many others.

This Sunday at 4pm The Chatham Film Club and the Columbia County Historical Society present an exciting combination of theater, film and music that tells the story of the Battle of Gettysburg through the eyes of Union officer and Medal of Honor Winner James Jackson Purman.

The program features a one man show written and performed by Stephen Lang, original music composed by Robert Kessler and performed by virtuoso double-bassist Timothy Cobb, and the a screening of the short film The Wheatfield, written and performed by Lang, and directed by filmmakers, Alexander and Adrian Smith. The program is hosted by historian Harold Holzer.

Heather Lind In MTC's "The Nap" On Broadway

Oct 4, 2018
Ben Schnetzer and Heather Lind in MTC's "The Nap
Joan Marcus

“The Nap” is a new play by Richard Bean, now running on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Friedman Theater. In the play, which is directed by Daniel Sullivan, Dylan Spokes, a fast-rising young snooker star, arrives in his hometown for a championship tournament only to be confronted by the authorities warning him of the repercussions of match fixing. Before he knows it, Dylan’s forced into underhanded dealings with a cast of wildly colorful characters.

Heather Lind plays Eleanor in “The Nap” and she joins us now.

Lind was previously seen on Broadway in “The Merchant of Venice,” starring Al Pacino, this past summer she played Desdemona in The Public Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park production of “Othello” starring Chukwudi Iwuji and Corey Stoll. She was on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and AMC’s “Turn: Washington’s Spies” -- and she grew up in the Capital Region.

Tom Alan Robbins In "Head Over Heels" On Broadway

Oct 18, 2018
Tom Alan Robbins and Jeremy Kushnier in "Head Over Heels" on Broadway
Joan Marcus

The new Broadway musical, “Head over Heels,” opened at The Hudson Theatre on Broadway over the summer. The show, which was conceived by Jeff Whitty with an adaptation by James Magruder, features songs by The Go-Gos orchestrated and arranged by Tom Kitt.

Directed by Michael Mayer, “Head over Heels” takes audiences the kingdom of Arcadia where the “beat” is divine. But when an oracle’s prophecy of doom threatens its beloved beat, it propels the king and his royal family through a journey of mistaken identities, jealous lovers, secret rendezvouses and sexual awakening – where everything (and everyone) is not what it seems. It’s one hell of a good time and the cast recording is available now from Masterworks Broadway.

Our guest, Tom Alan Robbins, plays Dametas. Robbins’ previous Broadway credits include “Newsies,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “Threepenny Opera,” “Jerome Robbins Broadway,” “Is He Dead?,” and he originated the role of Pumbaa in Disney’s “The Lion King.”

FilmColumbia 2018

Oct 19, 2018
Calliope Nicholas and Peter Biskind outside The Crandell Theatre

FilmColumbia 2018 marks its 19th year of “small town, big movies” in Chatham, New York, October 20-28. The nine-day festival will present 50 world-class independent and international films, plus post-screening Q&As with acclaimed artists and special tributes and events, all presented by The Crandell Theatre. Screenings will take place at the Crandell and Morris Memorial venues in Chatham.

The festival is programmed by Peter Biskind, the executive and co-artistic director of FilmColumbia 2018, and co-artistic director Laurence Kardish.

For the third consecutive year, the festival will present a special tribute to an acclaimed artist with ties to Columbia County. This year’s honoree is Brian Cox, whose award-winning and exceptionally broad range of work has been showcased in some 200 movies and television programs from Braveheart to Rushmore, and includes The Bourne Identity, X-Men 2 and Deadwood.

Brian Cox joined us via phone, along with Peter Biskind and Managing Director of the festival, Calliope Nicholas in studio.