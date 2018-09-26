State Regulators Consider Sale Of Burlington Telecom

Vermont regulators are holding hearings on the proposed $30.8 million sale of municipal telecommunications company Burlington Telecom.

The hearings began Wednesday and continue at the Public Utilities Commission on Thursday.

The Burlington City Council approved the sale of Burlington Telecom to Schurz Communications late last year.

Burlington Telecom has faced fiscal challenges since 2009, when it told the city it borrowed $17 million from taxpayers without permission and didn't pay it back.

Burlington resident Solveig Overby is one of six people pushing back on the sale and asking for the city to reimburse taxpayers. The Vermont Public Utilities Commission has decided such residents will have a voice at the hearings.

City attorney Eileen Blackwood said the city's hopeful the sale will move forward.

