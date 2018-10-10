State Police Sought To Destroy Records Amid Scandals

In the midst of a widespread investigation into overtime fraud, the Massachusetts State Police sought to destroy payroll records.

A spokesman for the State Police said none of the documents the agency requested permission to destroy were the subject of any investigation.

The Records Conservation Board tabled the request to destroy hundreds of boxes of documents that span decades.

During a gubernatorial debate Tuesday night, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said the overtime abuse had been going on for a long time.

"There’s documentation and public records that show that this was going back before our administration even began," said Baker.

Democratic challenger Jay Gonzalez slammed Baker’s leadership of the agency.

"Thier corruption is rampant at the State Police," he said.

Gonzalez, Wednesday, called the request to destroy records “an attempted cover-up.”