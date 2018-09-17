Related Program: 
State Police To Collect Firearm Bump Stocks

By 4 minutes ago
  • Bump Fire Stock mounted on a GP WASR-10/36 AK-47
    Bump Fire Stock mounted on a GP WASR-10/36 AK-47
    Wasr/Wikimedia

Vermont state police barracks are accepting the rapid-fire devices attached to guns known as bump stocks that will become illegal on Oct. 1 under new state gun restrictions.

The state police say the law directs the Department of Public Safety to collect bump stocks from people who want to get rid of them.

Owners of the devices may anonymously drop them off for disposal at 10 state police barracks from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The bump stocks must be removed from the firearms.

The state police say the devices will be held in a secure area in the barracks pending destruction.

The Legislature passed gun restrictions this year requiring universal background checks, increasing the age to buy firearms and banning high-capacity magazines and bump stocks.

