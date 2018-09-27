Related Program: 
State Officials Say Parts Of Vermont Are In Drought

Vermont environmental officials say portions of the state are in a drought similar to one two years ago.

The Agency of Natural Resources hosted a discussion this week in Montpelier discussing the drought which was a part of agency Secretary Julie Moore's discussion series, "Tell Me More with Secretary Moore."

The Times Argus reports Moore says northern parts of the state are experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with approximately half the amount of rain normally expected.
She also says the agency has received reports of wells running dry at private residences as well as at farms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says far northern parts of the state will remain in a drought through December.

