State Official Arrested On Child Endangerment Charges

Police have arrested a high-ranking official with New York state's mental health agency on charges of child endangerment.

Authorities in the town of Coeymans just south of Albany, say 61-year-old John Allen was arrested and arraigned Wednesday.

Allen is a special assistant to Commissioner Ann Sullivan of the state's Office of Mental Health.

An agency spokesman says Allen will be fired from his $132,000-a-year job. The spokesman says the agency is prepared to assist law enforcement "in any way possible."

Allen was being held Thursday in the Albany County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Police haven't released details of the charges against Allen, whom town court officials say is being represented by a public defender.

© 2018 AP