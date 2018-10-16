Springfield Panel Recommends 13 Projects For Community Preservation Act Funding

Listen to the interview with Robert McCarroll, chairman of the Springfield CPA committee.

From $250,000 to do a study on preserving a landmark clock tower to $10,750 for building a veterans garden, 13 projects have been recommended for funding in the first year of Springfield’s participation in the Massachusetts Community Preservation Act.

The CPA is a voter-approved surcharge on residential property tax bills to raise money for preserving open space and historic sites, developing affordable housing, and creating outdoor recreation facilities.

In Springfield, $1.3 million was raised during the first year of the CPA. An appointed board recently recommended how the money should be spent.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield Community Preservation Committee Chairman Robert McCarroll.

Here is the list of projects recommended for funding:

$250,000 Campanile Study,

$250,000 Gunn Block Stabilization,

$200,000 McKnight Rail Trail Design,

$138,000 East Forest Park Reading Garden

$100,000 First Time Homebuyers Down Payment Assistance,

$100,000 Springfield Historic Preservation Trust Fund,

$63,000 East Forest Park Rail Trail Feasibility Study,

$62,500 Godfrey Triangle Refurbishment,

$40,000 Invasive Plants Eradication Program

$25,000 McKnight CDC Preservation Revolving Fund,

$24,000 Riverwalk Signage,

$12,196 Conservation Trail Heads at Garvey Promontory, White Cedar Bog, Delta Hills, &

Abbey Brook

$10,750 East Springfield Veterans Garden,