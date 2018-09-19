SportsReport: Yanks Delay Boston's Celebration

MLB

The New York Yankees prevented the Boston Red Sox from wrapping up a third straight division title.

Neil Walker belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Yankees past the Red Sox, 3-2. Walker's 10th round-tripper of the season erased a 1-0 deficit and prevented Boston from clinching the AL East.

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi left the game with a 1-0 lead after limiting the Bombers to two hits over six shutout innings. Brandon Workman replaced Eovaldi and walked Aaron Hicks and Gary Sanchez before Walker went deep off Ryan Brazier.

The Bosox scored once in the ninth on an error and had the tying run at second before Ian Kinsler grounded into a game-ending double play.

J.D. Martinez lifted a sacrifice fly in the third inning for the Red Sox, giving him a major league-leading 123 RBIs.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge went 0-for-4 in his first game since breaking his right wrist against Kansas City on July 26.

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts was given the night off to rest his sore left side.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Checking out Tuesday's major league action:

Josh James picked up his first big league win by holding the Mariners to four hits while fanning seven in the Astros' 7-0 shutout. Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer and Tyler White doubled home a run as Houston improved to 13-3 this month. The Astros stretched their lead in the AL West to five games over Oakland.

The Athletics lost their third in a row as Kaleb Cowart launched a go-ahead grand slam in a six-run fifth that powered the Angels to a 9-7 win at Oakland. Mike Trout also homered and Cowart added an RBI triple as Los Angeles dropped the A's 2 ½ games behind the Yanks for the first AL wild card.

The Indians were 5-3 winners over the White Sox as Corey Kluber struck out 11 over eight innings of his career-high 19th win. Kluber allowed eight hits, including homers by Daniel Palka and Omar Narvaez. Jason Kipnis hit a solo homer in the fifth and Yandy Diaz added a two-run single later in the inning to put the AL Central champs ahead, 5-0.

Blake Snell is the majors' first 20-game winner after limiting the Rangers to one hit over five innings of Tampa Bay's 4-0 shutout. Snell improved to 20-5, lowered his American League-leading ERA to 1.97 and helped Tampa Bay move a season-high 18 games over .500. Willy Adames slammed a two-run homer and Joey Wendle was 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Chris Taylor's walk-off, solo homer in the 10th inning gave the Dodgers a 3-2 victory over the Rockies and a 1 ½-game lead over Colorado atop the NL West. Taylor also singled home the tying run in the fifth, a half-inning after Charlie Blackmon's homer put the Rockies up 2-1. Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw settled for a no-decision after yielding only one earned run and three hits over seven innings.

Javier Baez and Daniel Murphy each furnished two-run homers in the Cubs' fifth victory in six games, a 9-1 thumping of the Diamondbacks. Mike Montgomery allowed a run and four hits with a season-high eight strikeouts in six innings for his first win since Aug. 7. Arizona has dropped four straight and nine of 11 to fall six games back in both the NL West and NL wild-card races.

The Cubs now lead in the NL Central to 3 ½ games over Milwaukee following the Brewers' 3-1 loss to Cincinnati. Jose Peraza smacked a two-run homer and Scott Schebler doubled home the insurance run. Milwaukee managed just three hits and lost for the third time in four games.

Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and the Cardinals held onto the second NL wild card by pounding the Braves, 8-1. Austin Gomber gave up a run and six hits over five innings of the Redbirds' third straight win. Atlanta has dropped four in a row since a season-high six-game winning streak, leaving the Braves with a magic number of seven over Philadelphia for taking the NL East title.

Jorge Alfaro belted a three-run homer to cap a five-run sixth in the Phillies' 5-2 verdict over the Mets. Justin Bour doubled home the tying run and scored on Alfaro's blast. New York wasted a nice outing by Stephen Matz, who homered for the second straight start and held Philadelphia to two hits over five shutout innings. The series continues Wednesday at 6:05 p.m.

Pinch-hitter Ryan Lavarnway singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 11th to send the Pirates past the Royals, 2-1. Colin Moran had a pinch-hit home run with two outs in the seventh, but the Royals tied it on a pinch-hit double by Hunter Dozier in the ninth. Pittsburgh almost wasted a strong outing by Jameson Taillon, who struck out 11 and scattered four hits over seven shutout innings.

Stephen Strasburg fanned 11 over six innings of the Nationals' 4-2 victory at Miami. Anthony Rendon drove in two runs with a single and a sacrifice fly. Bryce Harper was walked in each of his five plate appearances.

Tyler Austin drove in three runs and Chris Gimenez (HIH'-meh-nehz) homered as the Twins downed the Tigers, 5-3. Austin's two-run double gave Minnesota a 5-0 lead in the seventh. Jake Odorizzi gave up two runs and four hits over 6 1/3 innings to get the win.

The Blue Jays earned their fourth straight win by scoring four unearned runs in the seventh inning of a 6-4 comeback over Baltimore. The Blue Jays tied the game by scoring twice on an error by third baseman Steve Wilkerson before Lourdes Gurriel hit a two-run single. The Orioles blew a 4-0 lead and absorbed their 108th loss, the most since the franchise moved to Baltimore after the 1953 season.

Chris Shaw provided a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning to push the Giants past the Padres, 5-4. Hunter Pence crushed a two-run homer and had three RBIs for San Francisco, which has won four of five since an 11-game skid.

Elsewhere in the MLB:

White Sox slugger Jose Abreu is missing Chicago's three-game series against the Indians because of an infection in his right thigh.

Manager Rick Renteria says Abreu was hospitalized in Cleveland on Tuesday, where he had the infection "cleaned up."

The 31-year-old spent three weeks on the disabled list after undergoing surgery to repair a testicular torsion. He was activated on Sept. 10 and is hitless in his last 20 at-bats.

In other baseball news:

The Rockies are hoping All-Star shortstop Trevor Story can return to the lineup in a few days. Story left Monday's game with inflammation in his right elbow, but a subsequent exam showed no structural damage.

The Cubs say closer Brandon Morrow will be shut down for rest of the year because of an injured right elbow that has been slow to heal. The announcement comes a week after Chicago reliever Pedro Strop suffered a hamstring injury that is causing him to miss the rest of the regular season.

Trevor Bauer threw to hitters for the first time since breaking his right leg last month and hopes to be back on the mound for Cleveland in time for the postseason. The right-hander pitched three simulated innings of about 17-to-19 pitches per inning. He has been sidelined since he was struck on the lower leg by a line drive off the bat of Chicago's Jose Abreu on Aug. 11.

NFL

The Minnesota Vikings have signed kicker Dan Bailey as the replacement for rookie Daniel Carlson, who missed field goal attempts of 48, 49 and 35 yards in Sunday's 29-29 tie at Green Bay.

Bailey is the second-most-accurate field goal kicker in NFL history at more than 88 percent, hitting 186 of 211 attempts. He was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 1.

In other NFL news:

The Cowboys have re-signed veteran receiver Brice Butler, who had left Dallas in free agency last spring but was released by the Arizona Cardinals before the season. Dallas released rookie safety Tyree Robinson on Tuesday to make room on its roster.

The Raiders promoted linebacker Shilique Calhoun from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The Raiders waived defensive tackle Brian Price on Tuesday to make room for Calhoun, who was a third-round pick in 2016. He has played 20 games over three years.

The Titans have brought back cornerback Kenneth Durden and promoted running back Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad. The Titans waived linebacker Aaron Wallace to create a roster spot.

The Lions have waived offensive lineman Jamil Demby and released safety Marcus Cromartie from injured reserve. Cromartie injured his hip during Detroit's final preseason game..

The Bills have signed cornerback Ryan Lewis off their practice squad to address a position depleted after Vontae Davis abruptly left the team on Sunday. The Bills initially claimed Lewis off waivers on Sept. 2 after he spent last season on the New England Patriots practice squad.

The mother of LeSean McCoy's young son says she agreed to defend the Buffalo Bills running back against an allegation he abused the boy even though she says she knew the accusation was true. In a document filed in court in Georgia, Stephanie Maisonet says she reluctantly agreed to the deal in exchange for McCoy offering to drop a custody case. In a post on Twitter, McCoy calls Maisonet's allegations "provably false and outrageously inaccurate."

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wants to talk to Antonio Brown about the Pro Bowl wide receiver's social media usage. Tomlin says he plans to talk to Brown directly following Brown's latest outburst. Brown responded to criticism on Twitter by a former team employee by suggesting the Steelers trade him.

Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget has sued the trainer who he says is responsible for his four-game suspension for using a performance-enhancing substance. Liuget filed suit against Ian Danney and his Arizona-based business in Los Angeles, asking for a jury trial and no less than $15 million in damages. The suit says Danney injected Liuget with a substance banned by the FDA and the NFL.

Hall of Fame members threaten boycott:

A group of Pro Football Hall of Famers is demanding health insurance coverage and a share of NFL revenues or else those former players will boycott the induction ceremonies.

In a letter sent to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith and Hall of Fame President David Baker — and obtained by The Associated Press — 21 Hall of Fame members cited themselves as "integral to the creation of the modern NFL, which in 2017 generated $14 billion in revenue."

Among the signees were Eric Dickerson, who is listed as chairman of the newly created Hall of Fame Board the group has formed, Jim Brown, Jerry Rice, Joe Namath, Lawrence Taylor, and Sarah White, the widow of Reggie White.

NBA

A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia 76ers have made Elton Brand their new general manager, replacing Bryan Colangelo.

Brand had worked for the Sixers as vice president of operations and also served as the general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers' G League affiliate.

Brand was the No. 1 pick of the 1999 draft by the Chicago Bulls and played two stints with the Sixers.

Colangelo resigned in June as the 76ers' president of basketball operations after what an investigation concluded was "careless and in some instances reckless" sharing of sensitive team information on Twitter.

In other NBA news:

Heat guard Dion Waiters will begin this season on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from left ankle surgery. Waiters underwent the procedure in mid-January and was expected to be sidelined up to 10 months.

Timberwolves center Justin Patton is out indefinitely following surgery for a broken right foot. Patton broke the same bone in his right foot last season.

Commissioner Adam Silver and National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts have sent a letter to players reminding them that help with their mental health is available. Several players including All-Stars Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan last season revealed and detailed their struggles with mental health.

Michael Jordan is donating $2 million dollars to assist residents affected by Hurricane Florence. The former NBA star says the destruction caused by Hurricane Florence to his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina, prompted him to act quickly.

