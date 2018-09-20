SportsReport: Yanks Batter Price And The BoSox

MLB

David Price had another rough night in the Bronx as the Red Sox failed for the second straight game to clinch the AL East.

The Yankees staved off elimination by crushing the first-place Red Sox, 10-1. Luke Voit homered twice off Price and was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Rookie Miguel Andujar slammed his 25th home run and Aaron Hicks had three RBIs, including a two-run triple.

Price was rocked for six runs - four earned - and five hits over 5 1/3 innings. He is 15-14 with a 4.90 ERA in 42 games lifetime against the Yankees.

Luis Severino limited Boston to a run and six hits over seven innings to improve to 18-8.

The Red Sox will take another crack at clinching in the Bronx as they face off against the Yankees on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Elsewhere in the majors:

Homers by Kyle Seager, Mitch Haniger and Guillermo Heredia powered the Mariners to a 9-0 romp over the Astros in Houston. Robinson Cano doubled twice and had three RBIs to back winning pitcher Casey Lawrence, who worked three innings of one-hit relief. The Astros have split their last six games as they try to wrap up the AL West title.

Oakland's 10-0 thrashing of the Angels puts the Athletics four games behind the AL West-leading Astros. Stephen Piscotty blasted a three-run homer and had five RBIs to help the A's remain 2 ½ games behind the Yankees for the first AL wild card. Winning pitcher Brett Anderson breezed through 6 2/3 innings, holding Los Angeles to three hits and no walks.

The Dodgers' 5-2 win over the Rockies gives Los Angeles a three-game sweep and a 2 ½-game lead over Colorado in the NL West. Yasiel Puig untied the game with his sixth home run in five games, a three-run blast in the bottom of the seventh. Matt Kemp also homered and Walker Buehler struck out 12 over six innings of a no-decision.

Freddie Freeman was 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBIs as the Braves salvaged the finale of their three-game set with St. Louis, 7-3. Touki Toussaint limited the Cardinals to two runs and five hits while striking out eight over 5 2/3 innings. The outcome gives the Braves a magic number of six for winning the NL East.

Gio Gonzalez and three relievers combined for a two-hitter as the Brewers rolled to a 7-0 shutout of the Reds. Gonzalez allowed the two hits over six innings and won on his 33rd birthday. Jesus Aguilar and Manny Pina crushed three-run homers for Milwaukee, which closed to within 2 ½ games of the NL Central-leading Cubs.

The Diamondbacks torched the Cubbies as Robbie Ray combined with three relievers on a one-hitter in a 9-0 shutout of Chicago. Christian Walker smacked a three-run homer and Chris Owings added a two-run blast off Cole Hamels, who was tagged for seven runs over six innings. Jeff Mathis also went deep to help Arizona win for just the third time in 12 games.

Zach Eflin pitched three-hit ball while fanning nine over five innings as the Phillies blanked the Mets, 4-0. Rhys Hoskins and Odubel Herrera homered off Noah Syndergaard, who is 12-4 after yielding three runs over four innings. Philadelphia took two of three from the Mets and remain 5 ½ games behind the NL East-leading Braves with 11 to play. The Mets head to Washington to take on the Nationals Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

The Indians pulled out a 4-1 victory over the White Sox on a grand slam by Jason Kipnis in the bottom of the ninth. Cleveland managed just three hits over the first eight innings before winning its second straight. Chicago starter Dylan Covey was reached for just two hits over six innings.

Adam Frazier slammed a tiebreaking solo homer in the fifth inning of the Pirates' 2-1 victory over the Royals. Chris Archer scattered six hits and had eight strikeouts over seven innings of Pittsburgh's fifth consecutive win. Adalberto Mondesi homered in Kansas City's 100th loss.

Tommy Pham homered twice and extended his on-base streak to 21 games in the Rays' 14th win in their last 17 games, 9-3 at Texas. Ryan Yarbrough improved to 15-5 by allowing three runs over four innings of relief after replacing starter Diego Castillo in the second. Tampa Bay is 19 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2013 season.

Stephen Gonsalves threw six shutout innings of one-hit relief and Willians Astudillo drove in three runs as the Twins whipped the Tigers, 8-2. Tyler Austin and Ehire Adrianza poked RBI singles in a four-run second that put Minnesota in control.

DJ Stewart smacked a solo homer and the Orioles avoided their major league-leading 109th loss by nipping the Blue Jays, 2-1. Stewart had two hits and scored on Cedric Mullins' RBI single that put Baltimore ahead 2-0 in the seventh.

The Padres dumped the Giants, 8-4 as Freddy Galvis belted a three-run homer and had four RBIs. Wil Meyers also went deep and Robbie Erlin gave up three runs over five innings to get the victory.

Bauer slated to return Friday:

Indians All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer is scheduled to start Friday against Boston, his first appearance since breaking his right leg last month. Indians manager Terry Francona said Bauer will pitch a "couple of innings" versus the Red Sox and hopes he'll make two additional starts before the postseason. Bauer is 12-6 with a 2.22 ERA in 25 starts this year.

In other injury news:

Yankees closer Aroldis (ah-ROHL'-dihs) Chapman has been activated from the disabled list after sitting out nearly a month with left knee tendinitis. Chapman has 31 saves and a 2.11 ERA in 50 appearances this season.

Outfielder Mookie Betts was back in Boston's lineup Wednesday as the designated hitter, going 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts. Betts was lifted form Sunday's win over the Mets with a left side injury and was held out of Tuesday's loss in the Bronx following a rainstorm that caused the game to be pushed back six hours.

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is receiving treatment for right elbow inflammation and may participate in some baseball activities at the team's spring training facility in Phoenix on Thursday. Story this year became the first shortstop in major league history with at least 40 doubles, 30 home runs and 25 steals in a season.

The Mets have shut down Zack Wheeler for the rest of the season after the right-hander logged nearly 100 more innings than in 2017. Wheeler went 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 29 starts this season, but he was 9-1 with a 1.68 ERA over his final 11 starts. Wheeler missed two full seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015 and was 3-7 with a 5.21 last year.

Rangers hard-throwing reliever Matt Bush has had surgery to repair a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament that will keep him out the first half of the 2019 season. Assistant general manager Mike Daly says Bush did not have Tommy John surgery. Instead, he had a procedure to repair and reinforce the ligament in his right elbow.

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Tuesday and will miss the 2019 season. The 22-year-old Kopech was 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA in four starts this season.

Fans find Red Sox division title banner in the street:

The Red Sox have not clinched this year's American League East division championship, but a banner marking the accomplishment has already been accidentally unveiled.

Friends Louie Iacuzzi, James Amaral and Randy Baldasarri tell WFXT-TV they were out for coffee in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when they spotted something in the road.

As they peeled off the brown paper wrapping, they thought it was jerseys. The men, all Red Sox fans, were stunned to find out it was the American League East division title banner.

A Red Sox spokesman tells the station the banner apparently fell off a vendor's delivery truck.

NBA

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has agreed to contribute $10 million to women's causes and domestic violence awareness as part of the NBA's investigation into workplace conditions with his franchise.

The league also announced Wednesday that it would require staffing, reporting and policy changes for the Mavericks.

The moves come seven months after a Sports Illustrated report detailed years of examples of a hostile workplace for women on the business side of the operation.

NFL

In Thursday’s NFL action the New York Jets travel to Cleveland to face off against the Browns at 8:20 p.m.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum missed Wednesday's practice with a sore knee.

The Broncos characterized the injury as minor and said he'll return to practice Thursday.

Keenum signed a two-year, $36 million deal with Denver after leading the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC championship last season.

Although he's thrown four interceptions to go with three touchdowns, Keenum has led the 2-0 Broncos to fourth-quarter comebacks against Seattle and Oakland.

In other NFL developments:

The Eagles have signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews and placed Mike Wallace on injured reserve. Matthews played his first three seasons with the Eagles before he was traded to Buffalo in August 2017. He signed with the Patriots in April but was released during training camp.

The Lions signed cornerback DeShawn Shead, a possible indication they're not certain cornerback Darius Slay will be cleared to play New England. Slay left Sunday's loss at San Francisco with a concussion.

WWE

A federal judge in Connecticut has dismissed a lawsuit by 60 former professional wrestlers who claimed World Wrestling Entertainment failed to protect them from repeated head trauma including concussions that led to long-term brain damage. U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant in Hartford threw out the lawsuit Monday, saying many of the claims were frivolous or filed too late. WWE denies the allegations. The wrestlers' lawyer plans to appeal the decision.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal says he will not play in upcoming tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai because of an injured right knee.

The top-ranked Spaniard retired in the semifinals of the U.S. Open this month because of the knee problem. He had dropped the opening two sets against Juan Martin del Potro when he retired.

E-SPORTS

The largest northeast collegiate E-sports event is coming to Albany. The Capital Region will be a destination point for gamers this spring when Hudson Valley Gamer Con 2019, an ECAC-MAAC sponsored video game tournament, comes to the Albany Capital Center in March. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan:

"This is about creating that environment that will spur the growth that we've heard about that we know we've had here in our community," said Sheehan.

Teams from area schools will compete in the March 30th and 31st event, which will also feature fan activities and vendors.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.