SportsReport: Woods Ends Drought, Rose Claims FedEx Crown

PGA

Tiger Woods is able to celebrate a PGA victory for the first time in five years.

Woods delivered the perfect ending to his amazing return from four back surgeries by taking the win the Tour Championship by two strokes over Billy Horschel. Woods was up by as many as five strokes in the final round before completing a 1-over 71 that left him 11 under for the tournament.

It was the 80th victory of his PGA Tour career, and his first since the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational.

Justin Rose also was a big winner at East Lake. Woods was in line to win the FedEx Cup and the $10 million first prize until Rose claimed it with a birdie on the final hole. Rose put himself in danger of losing the Cup with four bogeys in an eight-hole stretch before finishing in a fourth-place tie with Hideki Matsuyama.

Dustin Johnson was third at minus-7.

Standford International:

Steve Stricker won the inaugural Sanford International for his third PGA Tour Champions title of the year.

Stricker closed with a 3-under 67 for a four-stroke victory over Tim Petrovic and Jerry Smith. Brandt Jobe fell into a tie for fourth after owning a share of the lead heading into Sunday's round.

NFL

Drew Brees set an NFL record for career completions and added another comeback victory to his impressive resume. But it was his feet that carried the New Orleans Saints to a 43-37 overtime win against the Falcons in Atlanta.

Brees scored on a one-yard run to cap an 80-yard touchdown drive to open OT. It came after he shook off a hard hit while scoring the tying TD from seven yards out with 1:15 remaining in regulation.

Brees also was 39 of 49 passing for 396 yards, two TDs and no interceptions. His 17-yard pass to Michael Thomas in the second quarter was the 6,301st completion of his career, breaking Brett Favre's league mark.

The 1-2 Falcons lost despite Matt Ryan, who tied a team record by throwing for five touchdowns. Calvin Ridley grabbed three of those scoring strikes, including a 75-yarder.

The Saints are 2-1.

Elsewhere in Week 4 of the NFL schedule:

The Patriots are 1-2 for the first time in six years after Kerryon Johnson torched them for 101 yards on 16 carries in the Lions' first win over the year, 26-10 over New England. Johnson is the first player to reach the century mark in rushing for the Lions since Reggie Bush ran for 117 yards against Green Bay on Nov. 28, 2013, a span of 70 games. Matthew Stafford threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay, Matt Prater hit four field goals and Detroit outgained the Patriots, 414 yards to 209.

The Rams racked up 521 yards and remain one of the league's four unbeaten teams following a 35-23 shootout win over the Chargers. Jared Goff passed for 354 yards and three touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 105 yards and another score. Robert Woods caught two TD passes and Cooper Kupp made a 53-yard scoring grab from Goff, who completed 29 of 36 throws.

Carson Wentz threw a touchdown pass on his first drive in nine months and Wendell Smallwood ran in from the four for the go-ahead score as the Eagles held off the 1-2 Colts, 20-16. The defending Super Bowl champion needed two defensive stops against Andrew Luck in the final 90 seconds to improve to 2-1. Wentz was 25 of 37 for 255 yards and one interception in his first game since tearing two ligaments in his left knee last Dec. 10.

Patrick Mahomes had another strong game in Kansas City's 38-27 win against San Francisco, throwing for 314 yards and three TDs. Mahomes now has 13 touchdown passes without an interception, breaking Peyton Manning's NFL record for TD passes in the first three weeks of a season. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 251 yards and two scores for the 1-2 49ers, but he may have suffered a season-ending knee injury while scrambling for a first down.

Cincinnati suffered its first loss as Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others in Carolina's 31-21 win over the Bengals. Newton completed 15 of 24 passes for 150 yards and ran for 36 more as the 2-1 Panthers won their seventh straight home game going back to last season. Christian McCaffrey racked up a career-high 184 yards rushing, one week after tying a team record with 14 receptions.

Joe Flacco picked apart Denver's depleted defense for 277 yards and a touchdown as the Ravens knocked off the Broncos, 27-14 to leave both teams 2-1. Flacco hit eight different receivers and went 25 for 40 without an interception on a rainy afternoon. Javorious Allen caught a 12-yard touchdown pass and had a rushing TD for the Ravens.

Russell Wilson threw a couple of first-half scoring passes and Chris Carson added a 5-yard TD run in early in the fourth quarter as the Seahawks topped the Cowboys, 24-13 to avoid an 0-3 start. Wilson hit Jaron Brown on an 18-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, and later hit Tyler Lockett streaking up the sideline on a 52-yard scoring pass. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was intercepted twice by Earl Thomas and was sacked five times.

Rookie Josh Allen outplayed Kirk Cousins by completing 15 of 22 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown as the Bills beat the Vikings, 27-6 in Minnesota for their first win of the year. Allen also ran for two scores while Buffalo was building a 27-0 halftime lead. Cousins passed for 296 yards but had three turnovers and didn't get the Vikings on the scoreboard until he hit Kyle Rudolph for a TD with 2:59 remaining.

The Redskins were 31-17 winners over the Packers behind Adrian Peterson's 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Alex Smith connected for TDs of 46 yards to Paul Richardson on the game's fourth play and of nine to Jamison Crowder in the second quarter. Aaron Rodgers finished 27 for 44 for 265 yards with two TDs while playing with a bulky brace on his left knee.

The Dolphins are 3-0 after receiver Albert Wilson accounted for two touchdowns in the last 7 ½ minutes of a 28-20 victory over the 0-3 Raiders. Wilson threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to put Miami ahead, and then turned a short reception into a 74-yard score at the two-minute warning. Xavien Howard intercepted Derek Carr twice deep in Miami territory, and the Dolphins mounted a first-half goal line stand to stay in the game.

The Giants picked up their first win under Coach Pat Shurmer as Eli Manning completed 25 of 29 passes for 297 yards, two TDs and no interceptions in a 27-22 victory at Houston. Manning hit Sterling Shepard for a game-clinching, seven-yard scoring strike with 2:08 to play. Odell Beckham Jr. had 109 receiving yards and Saquon Barkley added 82 on the ground as New York dealt the Texans their ninth straight loss since last season, the NFL's longest current skid.

Marcus Mariota replaced Blaine Gabbert and directed three field goal drives to send the Titans past the Jaguars, 9-6. Mariota completed 12 of 18 passes for 100 yards and ran for 51 more after Gabbert left with a concussion. Ryan Succop broke a 6-6 tie by hitting a 28-yard field goal with 4:06 to play.

Cody Parkey's third field goal of the game was a 43-yarder with 4:31 to remaining to rally the Bears to a 16-14 victory over the winless Cardinals. Sam Bradford threw two first-quarter touchdown passes to put the Cardinals up 14-0 but was replaced by rookie Josh Rosen after fumbling the ball away deep in Chicago territory late in the game. Rosen received a standing ovation, but his two drives ended with an interception and a sack.

In Monday night’s football action the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Buccaneers in Florida at 8:15 p.m.

MLB

The New York Yankees already have an American League wild-card berth wrapped up, but it turns out the clincher came at a heavy price.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Sunday that shortstop Didi Gregorius tore cartilage in his right wrist while scoring the run that clinched a postseason spot on Saturday. Boone said he was unsure if Gregorius would be able to return in time for the postseason.

Gregorius has delivered 27 home runs and 86 RBIs this season.

The announcement came before the Yanks wasted a 3-0 lead in a 6-3 loss to the Orioles. Tim Beckham homered twice and had three RBIs for Baltimore, which avoided a franchise record-tying 111th loss.

Renato Nunez supplied the tiebreaking solo shot before DJ Stewart drove in a pair with a sacrifice fly and a double.

The Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays Monday at 7 p.m.

Checking out Sunday's other major league action:

Charlie Morton left the Astros' 6-2 win over the Angels after one inning because of discomfort in his pitching shoulder. Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run blast, giving him three homers and 10 RBIs in a three-game series that leaves Houston with a magic number of three over Oakland to win the AL West.

Jake Cave belted a two-run homer and the Twins prevented the Athletics from clinching an AL playoff berth by earning a 5-1 win at Oakland. Kyle Gibson was sharp over seven innings, limiting the A's to a run and seven hits over 7 1/3 innings.

The Cubs' magic number to win the NL Central is down to five after Kyle Schwarber homered and had two RBIs in a 6-1 win over the White Sox. Ben Zobrist had three hits and Kyle Hendricks limited the Southsiders to one run and four hits over 7 2/3s. The Cubbies played without third baseman Kris Bryant due to shoulder fatigue.

Christian Yelich smacked his 32nd home run and Travis Shaw added his 31 as the Brewers ripped the Pirates, 13-6 to stay 2 ½ games behind the NL Central-leading Cubs. Yelich raised his batting average to an NL-leading .322 as Milwaukee won for the third time in four games to stay two games ahead of the Cardinals for the second NL wild card.

Miles Mikolas won his fourth straight start and Matt Carpenter slammed his NL-leading 36th homer as St. Louis hammered the Giants, 9-2 to complete a three-game sweep. Mikolas improved to 17-4 by holding the Giants to one earned run and just two hits over seven innings, helping the Redbirds stay 1 ½ games ahead of Colorado for the final NL wild card.

The Rockies were 2-0 winners at Arizona as Kyle Freeland combined with three relievers on a seven-hitter. Nolan Arenado doubled home the game's first run and Gerardo Parra added an RBI single to back Freeland, who is 16-7 after working seven innings of seven-hit ball.

The Rockies also remain 1 ½ games off the NL West lead after Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched six scoreless innings and tied a career high with three of the Dodgers' 16 hits in a 14-0 laugher against the Padres. Manny Machado, Matt Kemp and Austin Barnes homered, and Max Muncy came off the bench to collected four RBIs for the NL West leaders.

The Orioles head to Boston to take on the Red Sox Monday at 7:10 p.m.

The Red Sox are still looking for their team-record 106th victory following a 4-3 setback at Cleveland. Mookie Betts tied it for Boston with his 31st homer of the season, but the Indians won the battle of division leaders on Greg Allen's RBI single in the bottom of the 11th.

Blake Snell picked up his major league-leading 21st win and lowered his ERA to an AL-best 1.90 by striking out 11 over 6 2/3 scoreless innings of the Rays' 5-2 victory at Toronto. C.J. Cron and Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays, who are 16-5 in September and a major league-best 25-7 since Aug. 19.

The Braves completed a four-game sweep as Lane Adams provided a solo homer and an RBI double in Atlanta's fifth straight win, 2-1 against Philadelphia. Anibal Sanchez won for the first time in nine starts as the Braves eliminated the Phillies from NL wild-card contention.

Joey Gallo slammed his 39th home run and Nomar Mazara delivered a two-run double as the Rangers dumped the Mariners, 6-1. Adrian Beltre was given a standing ovation when he was removed from what could be his last home game for Texas.

Michael Conforto furnished a go-ahead, bases-loaded triple and rookie Jeff McNeil matched a career high with four hits as the Mets beat the Nationals for the third time in four days, 8-6. McNeil improved his batting average to .328 in 195 at-bats since his big league debut on July 24. The Mets have the night off as they prepare to host the Atlanta Braves Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

The Royals beat the Tigers, 3-2 as rookie Brad Keller held Detroit to a run and three hits over seven innings. Cam Gallagher broke a sixth-inning tie with a two-run single.

Rookie Chad Wallach's first big league home run was a three-run drive in the Marlins' 6-0 shutout of the Reds. Trevor Richards gave up three hits over seven innings for Miami, which completed its home schedule by becoming the first big league club since the 2004 Expos to draw fewer than one million fans.

T25

The top four remain the same in the newest Associated Press college football poll, but the list includes five new teams.

Top-ranked Alabama continues to be followed in order by Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State, but fifth-ranked LSU has swapped places with Oklahoma after the Sooners needed overtime to beat Army on Saturday. The Crimson Tide picked up 60 of 61 first-place votes, while Clemson took the remaining one.

Stanford, Notre Dame, Penn State and Auburn round out the top 10.

No. 17 Kentucky shows up in the poll for the first time in 11 years after improving to 2-0 in the SEC for the first time since 1977. Texas is back in the poll at No. 18, Duke appears at No. 22, while California and Texas Tech crack the poll with the last two spots respectively.

Virginia Tech disappeared following Saturday's stunning 14-point loss to Old Dominion. The Hokies had been ranked 13th.

Virginia Tech Dismissal of Defensive End:

Virginia Tech has dismissed junior defensive end Trevon Hill from the football team.

Coach Justin Fuente says Hill has failed to uphold "the high standards that we have for our student athletes."

Hill had 11 tackles in three games for the Hokies (2-1), including six tackles and 1½ sacks in Saturday's 49-35 loss at Old Dominion.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Quinnipiac University's men's lacrosse team has been suspended, effective immediately.

A spokeswoman for the school confirmed the suspension on Sunday, saying it "prohibits all team activity, including practicing and representing the university in competition."

The team is being investigated for possible violations of the school's student conduct policy. No details were provided.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.