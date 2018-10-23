SportsReport: Ryan Throws For 379 yards, Falcons Beat Giants 23-20

NFL

Matt Ryan threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Hall, Tevin Coleman broke loose on a 30-yard scoring run and the Atlanta Falcons added another chapter to New York's miserable season, beating the Giants 23-20 on Monday night.

Ryan completed his final 18 passes and finished 31 of 39 for 379 yards, sending the Giants (1-6) to their fourth straight loss. Giorgio Tavecchio, filling in for injured Atlanta kicker Matt Bryant, sealed the victory for Atlanta (3-4) with the longest field goal of his career from 56 yards.

Facing one of the NFL's worst defenses, New York botched its best scoring chance by going for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1 early in the third quarter.

Eli Manning was sacked four times but still managed to complete 27 of 38 for 399 yards. Odell Beckham hauled in eight passes for 143 yards, his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season, and Sterling Shepard finished with 167 yards on five receptions.

In other NFL news:

The Dallas Cowboys have acquired Oakland receiver Amari Cooper for a first-round draft pick. Raiders’ general manager Reggie McKenzie said Monday his team will get the pick in the 2019 draft. The deal comes with the Cowboys struggling to make big plays in the passing game with quarterback Dak Prescott, and a few months after they released franchise touchdown catch leader Dez Bryant in a cost-cutting move.

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says receiver Albert Wilson's hip injury is likely season-ending, although a visit to a specialist is planned before a determination is made. Wilson was hurt in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.

The San Francisco 49ers have placed free safety Adrian Colbert on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Colbert could return for San Francisco's second-to-last game on Dec. 23, but he is likely out for the season. He was hurt in Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Adam Vinatieri's quest to become the NFL's career scoring leader could be put on hold because of a groin injury. He reinjured his kicking leg Sunday when he missed two extra points. Coach Frank Reich acknowledges that Vinatieri had an MRI on his right leg and was uncertain if Vinatieri would play next weekend in Oakland.

NBA

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 12 rebounds while the Orlando Magic survived two 3-point attempts by Boston in the closing seconds to beat the Celtics 93-90 on Monday night.

Jonathan Isaac added 18 points and 12 boards for the Magic (2-2).

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics (2-2) with 22 points. Al Horford had 15 and Gordon Hayward 11. Irving and Hayward each missed a 3 in the final seconds.

In other NBA action:

Patty Mills hit a go-ahead jumper with 6.8 seconds left and the San Antonio Spurs kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless with LeBron James, rallying from a six-point deficit in the final minute of overtime for a wild 143-142 victory Monday night. James hit a tying 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left in regulation and finished with 32 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds. But the superstar missed two free throws with 12.8 seconds to play.

Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 29 points in the third quarter and also had eight assists, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Phoenix Suns 123-103 on Monday night. Kevin Durant scored 22 points and Draymond Green dished out eight of 35 assists for the two-time defending NBA champions. Coach Steve Kerr had been disappointed in his team's passing, rushed shots and ball movement so far.

Markieff Morris had 28 points including six 3-pointers and the Washington Wizards won their first game of the season with a 125-124 overtime victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Bradley Beal added 25 points for the Wizards, and Otto Porter Jr. blocked Damian Lillard's layup attempt at the final buzzer to seal the win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 15 assists, Khris Middleton sank a pair of late 3-pointers and the Milwaukee Bucks survived a furious second-half rally by New York to hold off the Knicks 124-113. Middleton was efficient in scoring 30 points, going 7 of 8 from 3-point range. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Knicks with 24 points.

Mike Conley had 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 92-84 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Marc Gasol finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists before fouling out with 3:41 left. Shelvin Mack added 12 points off the bench for the Grizzlies, who picked up their first road victory despite shooting 36.9 percent.

Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and a season-high 14 assists, and the unbeaten Toronto Raptors never trailed in a 127-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Jonas Valanciunas scored 17 points, Danny Green had 16, and Serge Ibaka added 15 as the Raptors won for the ninth time in 11 meetings with the Hornets. Kemba Walker scored 26 points and Jeremy Lamb had 16 as the Hornets dropped their first road game of the young season.

Jimmy Butler returned to Minnesota's lineup and scored 20 points to lead the Timberwolves to a 101-91 win over the Indiana Pacers. Butler, who received a mix of boos and cheers during player introductions, sat out Saturday due to precautionary rest.

DeAndre Jordan became the first Dallas player in 24 years to start a season with three straight double-doubles, getting 18 points and 16 rebounds to help the Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls 115-109. Luka Doncic scored 19 in the 19-year-old's second home game. It was another win to put the Mavericks over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2015-16 season. Zach LaVine scored 34 for the Bulls.

Tuesday on the Court:

The Brooklyn Nets take on Cleveland at 7 p.m.

The New York Knicks go against Miami at 7:30 p.m.

The 76ers face off against the Bucks at 9:30 p.m.

In NBA news:

Brandon Ingram is grateful he wasn't punished more harshly for his role in the fight that got the Los Angeles Lakers' season off to a weird start. The normally mild-mannered forward confronted an official, shoved Houston's James Harden and threw punches at Chris Paul. Rajon Rondo also got a three-game suspension for spitting and punching in his altercation with Paul.

MLB

Game 1 of the World Series between the Red Sox and Dodgers begins tonight at 8:09 at Fenway Park. Two ace lefty’s will get the start as Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale faces the Dodgers’ Klayton Kershaw.

Meanwhile, the World Series is making history even before it starts.

Boston's Alex Cora and Los Angeles' Dave Roberts are the first minority managers to face each other in the Series. Cora, who is from Puerto Rico, is already the first minority manager in Red Sox history.

Roberts was asked about it on the workout day Monday, and he said he doesn't spend a lot of time thinking about it but he is glad to see progress has been made. But he says "It's special" but not about him or Cora.

In other MLB news:

It's looking to be cold for Game 1 of the World Series, but at least the Red Sox and Dodgers will probably avoid the rain. Forecasts for Tuesday night call for the temperature to be around 50 for the 8:09 p.m. first pitch. It will cool off during the game to the high 40s. There is a 50-50 chance of rain during the afternoon, but it is expected to pass by game time.

Top international free agent Victor Victor Mesa and younger brother Victor Jr., both outfielders from Cuba, have signed with the Miami Marlins. The agreements were announced at a news conference Monday. The Mesas were recently declared free agents by Major League Baseball, and the Marlins had been widely viewed as front-runners to sign them.

Atlanta Braves right-hander Brandon McCarthy, who missed the second half of the season with a knee injury, is eligible to become a free agent if he chooses to continue his career. Major League Baseball and the players' union have determined McCarthy's conditional team option was not triggered. McCarthy was 6-3 with a 4.92 ERA in 15 games this season.

Ex-Major League Baseball player Lenny Dykstra has pleaded not guilty to drug and terroristic threats charges stemming from an altercation with an Uber driver. Dykstra appeared in a New Jersey court Monday to answer charges of cocaine and methamphetamine possession as well as making terroristic threats. All three crimes are punishable by up to five years in prison.

COLLEGE CORRUPTION

A jury finished its first day of deliberations Monday without reaching a verdict in the trial of three men charged with conspiring to cheat major college basketball programs by paying young athletes to sign with schools sponsored by Adidas.

Attorneys for the defendants say their clients broke NCAA rules but no laws.

Deliberations began after U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan instructed the jury. After five hours, jurors went home without sending any notes. They resume work Tuesday.

The defendants are Adidas sports marketing manager James "Jim" Gatto, aspiring sports agent Christopher Dawkins and Merl Code, a former Adidas consultant.

Their attorneys say anything they did was intended to help the schools.

The scandal led to the firing of Coach Rick Pitino at Louisville. He was not charged.

NHL

Mikko Rantanen had two goals, Matt Nieto and Gabriel Landeskog also scored, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Monday night.

The Avalanche continued their early-season hot streak and finished 3-0-1 on their four-game road trip. Landeskog had a hat trick on the trip against New Jersey and clinched this one with his eighth goal of the season early in the third period.

Semyon Varlamov was solid in net and stopped 37 shots.

In other action on the ice:

Alex Ovechkin had two goals and two assists to lift the Washington Capitals over the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Monday night. The defending Stanley Cup champions also got goals from John Carlson, Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie.

Michael Ferland scored in his fourth straight game and Sebastian Aho had an assist and set a franchise record for points in consecutive games to start a season as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 Monday night. Defenseman Justin Faulk also scored for the Hurricanes, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Andreas Athanasiou scored for Detroit.

Jacob Trouba scored his first goal of the season 2:54 into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Monday. Trouba took a pass from Kyle Connor and got in close to shoot into an open side of the net behind goalie Jake Allen.

Tuesday on the Ice:

The New York Rangers host Florida at 7 p.m.

The Bruins take on Ottawa at 7:30 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Penguins face the Oilers at 9 p.m.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.