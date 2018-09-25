SportsReport: Rockies Rip Phils...Steelers Beat Bucs...Ex-Sabres Captain Brian Gionta Retires

MLB

The Colorado Rockies have moved up in the National League wild-card race following their lopsided win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rockies pitcher Jon Gray lowered his ERA to 4.91 by holding the Phils to a run and four hits over seven innings of a 10-1 rout. Gray blanked the Phillies until Rhys Hoskins slammed his 33rd home run of the season in the top of the seventh, after the Rockies had built a 9-0 lead.

David Dahl slammed a two-run homer and Gerardo Parra went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Gray got into the mix with a bases-loaded walk during Colorado's five-run third.

The outcome puts the Rockies within a half-game of St. Louis for the second NL wild card and keeps Colorado 1 ½ games behind the NL West-leading Dodgers.

Meanwhile, the Brewers are a step closer to claiming the first NL wild card following a 6-4 triumph over the Cardinals. Bud Norris threw away a pickoff attempt to bring home Eric Thames with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.

Milwaukee rallied after Jose Martinez and Marcell Ozuna homered in the sixth to put St. Louis ahead, 4-3.

Ryan Braun hit a solo homer and worked out a bases-loaded walk as Milwaukee moved three games ahead of the Redbirds with five to play.

The Brewers also pulled within 1 1/2 games of the NL Central-leading Cubs.

Checking out Monday's other major league action:

Pitcher Cole Hamels slammed his second career home run, but it was the only scoring for the Cubs in a 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh. Jameson Taillon gave up one run and five hits in seven innings to improve to 5-0 in his past seven starts. Francisco Cervelli hit a two-run homer against the Cubs, who still have a magic number of two for clinching their fourth consecutive playoff berth.

The Dodgers earned a 7-4 win at Arizona as David Freese went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer. Clayton Kershaw worked six innings but left the game trailing 3-2 before picking up his ninth win. Manny Machado drove in a pair and provided the go-ahead RBI in the seventh as Los Angeles won for the sixth time in seven games.

Mookie Betts belted his career-high 32nd home run and Nathan Eovaldi made a case for a spot in the Red Sox's playoff rotation by fanning 10 over five innings of a 6-2 win over the Orioles. The Red Sox improved to a major league-best 106-51 breaking the old club mark for wins set in 1912. The Orioles absorbed their 111th loss, matching the franchise record set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns. The series continues Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

Oakland learned it was going to the playoffs berth before Khris Davis launched his major league-leading 46th home run in a 7-3 victory at Seattle. Jonathan Lucroy, Jed Lowrie and Matt Chapman also homered for the Athletics, who are in the postseason for the first time since 2014. The A's remain 1 ½ games behind the Yankees for the first AL wild card.

The Athletics wrapped up an AL wild-card berth when the Rays fell to the Yankees, 4-1. Winning pitcher Sonny Gray worked two innings of relief and combined with seven others on a two-hitter. Andrew McCutchen led off the game with a homer, but the score was tied 1-1 in the fifth until Brett Gardner hit an RBI single and scored on Giancarlo Stanton's double. The pair face off against 7 p.m.

Josh Reddick and Brian McCann hit consecutive solo homers in the second inning and Dallas Keuchel labored through five frames of the Astros' 5-3 victory at Toronto. The Blue Jays got within 4-3 against Keuchel before Jose Altuve delivered an RBI single in the ninth. The Astros' magic number to win the AL West is two over Oakland.

Corey Kluber picked up his 20th victory and Brandon Guyer hit a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh as the Indians shut out the White Sox 4-0. Kluber was sharp over seven innings, striking out 11 and yielding just four hits. Adam Rosales added a solo homer to spark Cleveland's three-run ninth.

Jose Briceno led off the bottom of the 11th with a pinch-hit homer to send the Angels past the Rangers, 5-4. Shohei Ohtani hit his 21st homer in the first inning and Michael Hermosillo added his first career homer for Los Angeles. The Angels stopped a five-game skid hours after longtime skipper Mike Scioscia said he'd like to manage next season.

The Nationals were 7-3 winners against the Marlins as Anthony Rendon smacked a two-run homer and had four RBIs. Brycer Harper drove in his 100th run of the season, rookie Juan Soto hit his 23rd homer and Matt Wieters added a solo blast for Washington.

Bryan Mitchell came within one out of his first career complete game and Franmil Reyes drove in a pair as the Padres shut out the Giants, 5-0. Jose Pirella homered to back Mitchell, who scattered seven hits and had seven strikeouts before leaving with the bases loaded in the ninth.

The Mets had the night off as they prepare to host the Atlanta Braves Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

Also around the Majors:

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius hopes to return to the lineup this week, saying his wrist injury feels "way better." Gregorius hurt his right wrist Saturday when he slid headfirst on Aaron Hicks' 11th-inning double to score the run that clinched a postseason berth. He is hitting .268 with a career-high 27 homers and 86 RBIs.

Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story returned to the lineup tonight after missing a week with the ailment. Story is batting fifth as the playoff-chasing Rockies opened a four-game series against the Phillies.

The Giants says Bobby Evans has been fired as general manager and will be reassigned following the team's second straight losing season. Evans was hired by the ballclub in 1994 and became vice president of baseball operations 15 years later before a four-year run as GM.

NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-1-1 after handing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their first loss.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns in the Steelers' 30-27 victory at Tampa. Vance McDonald scored on a 75-yard pass play and finished with four catches for 112 yards.

Antonio Brown and Ryan Switzer also had first-half TD receptions for Pittsburgh, which led 30-10 at halftime.

The Steelers' defense forced four turnovers, including three first-half interceptions of Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Buccaneers' quarterback had thrown for 819 yards and eight touchdowns in the Bucs' first two games.

Fitzpatrick led his team to 17 fourth-quarter points and finished with 411 passing yards and three TDs.

Also in the NFL:

The Cleveland Browns have gone through 29 starting quarterbacks since returning to the NFL in 1999. Baker Mayfield will become the 30th when he takes the field in Oakland on Sunday.

The first player taken in this year's draft got the job following a brilliant relief effort in Thursday's 21-17 win over the New York Jets, the Browns' first victory since 2016. He entered for an injured Tyrod Taylor late in the first half and completed 17 of his 23 passes for 201 yards to lead Cleveland from a 14-0 deficit.

Another NFL rookie quarterback will make his first start this Sunday. Josh Rosen is the Cardinals' new starter and will be under center Sunday against Seattle after playing the last 4 ½ minutes of Sunday's 16-14 loss to Chicago.

The 10th overall pick in this year's draft replaced veteran Sam Bradford after three Arizona second-half possessions ended in turnovers. Rosen threw an interception to end his first drive and was sacked to end the second, but the rookie from UCLA completed four of seven passes for 36 yards.

In other NFL news:

The 49ers say quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will need season-ending surgery after an MRI confirmed he tore the ACL in his left knee while making a cut late in Sunday's loss at Kansas City. That leaves the quarterbacking chores for C.J. Beathard, who struggled to put up points before the midseason addition of Garoppolo changed the Niners' fortunes.

Packers’ defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson has undergone season-ending underwent surgery on his left ankle. Wilkerson's foot was trapped under another player while blocking during Sunday's 31-17 loss to Washington.

The Rams could be without starting cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters for Thursday's game against Minnesota. Head coach Sean McVay says Talib could miss a significant amount of time and will likely need surgery to repair an ankle injury he sustained in the second half of Sunday's win over the Chargers. Peters sustained a calf injury in the same game.

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been sidelined indefinitely by an undisclosed situation that has caused concern within the organization about his well-being. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Griffen missed Sunday's game against Buffalo due to a personal matter. KSTP-TV reported on Monday night, citing unnamed sources, which Griffen was involved in a disturbance at a downtown hotel on Saturday afternoon but was not arrested.

Dolphins’ defensive end William Hayes will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, a costly loss even though the front four is the team's deepest area. Hayes was hurt when he sacked Oakland's Derek Carr during Miami's 28-20 victory Sunday.

Redskins left tackle Trent Williams had what coach Jay Gruden called "a minor" procedure on his knee and is expected to be able to play in the team's next game. Gruden said Williams was scheduled for the "bursa sac cleanup" during the bye week and should return for Washington's game at the New Orleans Saints in October.

Colts coach Frank Reich says right tackle Joe Haeg will miss a couple of weeks with an injured ankle suffered during the first half of Sunday's loss at Philadelphia. He started the season opener at left tackle in place of the injured Anthony Castonzo before moving to right tackle for the last two games.

Falcons starting safety Ricardo Allen is done for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon, dealing another blow to Atlanta's already injury-ravaged defense. Allen was carted off the field in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Hall of Fame receiver Tommy McDonald has died at 84. McDonald played 12 seasons for NFL five teams was named to six Pro Bowl teams and helped the Eagles win the 1960 championship. He ranked second in league history in touchdown catches, fourth in yards receiving and sixth in receptions when he retired in 1968.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is changing starting quarterbacks for Saturday's game against Syracuse, electing to play freshman Trevor Lawrence over senior Kelly Bryant.

Lawrence replaced Bryant after two series of Saturday's 49-21 drubbing of Georgia Tech in Atlanta, leading the Tigers on four TD drives in a five-series span in the second and third quarters. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 176 yards and a career-high four touchdown throws to rally the Tigers offense after a slow start with Bryant behind center.

Elsewhere in college football:

Northwestern leading rusher Jeremy Larkin is retiring from football after being diagnosed with cervical stenosis, a condition that causes narrowing of the spinal canal in the neck and upper back. The sophomore is fifth in the Big Ten in rushing average at 115.3 yards, rolling up 346 in three games while catching 19 passes for 127 yards.

Virginia Tech starting quarterback Josh Jackson is slated for surgery Tuesday on his broken left fibula. Jacksoni was injured in the third quarter of the Hokies' 49-35 loss at Old Dominion on Saturday night.

NHL

Undersized NHL forward Brian Gionta has formally announced his retirement and has accepted a role as a developmental coach with the Buffalo Sabres on a part-time basis.

The 5-foot-7 forward lasted 16 NHL seasons and served as captain of the Sabres and Canadiens. He helped the Devils win the 2003 Stanly Cup and ends his playoff career with 291 goals and 595 points in 1,026 games. Gionta had seven 20-goal seasons, including a career-high 48 with the 2005-06 Devils.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

The Seattle City Council has unanimously approved plans for a privately funded $700 million renovation of KeyArena, clearing one of the last major hurdles in the city's bid to land an expansion NHL franchise. The next phase in the process comes next week when the ownership group attempting to land the expansion team presents before the NHL Board of Governors' Executive Committee.

First-round draft pick Alexander Alexeyev has signed a $2.75 million, three-year entry-level contract with the Capitals. The 18-year-old from Russia was taken with the 31st overall pick in this year's NHL draft after scoring seven goals and 37 points in 45 games for the WHL's Red Deer Rebels.

NBA

Golden State forward DeMarcus Cousins will be able to do some noncontact work as the Warriors' training camp begins.

The newly-acquired forward has progressed in his recovery from surgery for a torn left Achilles tendon and is doing light shooting and other skill work on the court. Golden State general manager Bob Myers says the surgeon who performed the repairs re-examined Cousins last week and all was positive. He'll be evaluated again in four weeks.

Cousins injured his Achilles in late January after averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 48 games for New Orleans.

In other NBA news:

The Timberwolves are taking trade offers for four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. Head coach Tom Thibodeau says the Wolves will deal Butler "if it makes sense for the team." If not, Thibodeau says he expects Butler to participate in practice once he's finished rehabbing some injuries in about a week.

