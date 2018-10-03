SportsReport: Rockies Edge Cubs To Survive

MLB

Tony Wolters is the latest hero for the Colorado Rockies as the team moved into the National League Division Series for the first time since 2009.

Wolters delivered an RBI single with two out in the 13th inning to send the Rockies past the Cubs, 2-1 at Wrigley Field. The backup catcher entered as part of a double-switch in the bottom of the 12th and set up a meeting with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Winning pitcher Scott Oberg struck out all four batters he faced. He fanned Kris Bryant to end the 12th before striking out the side in the 13th to end the longest postseason game in Wrigley Field history.

Loser Kyle Hendricks got the first two outs in the 13th before surrendering singles to Trevor Story, Gerardo Parra and Wolters.

Colorado took a 1-0 lead on Nolan Arenado's sacrifice fly in the top of the first, and the lead held until Javier Baez doubled home a run in the eighth. In between, Rockies starter Kyle Freeland limited Chicago to four hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

Chicago failed to get a hit following the game-tying double, walking three times with eight strikeouts.

The Rockies head to Milwaukee for Game 1 on Thursday. Colorado dropped five of seven to the Brewers during the regular season and went 1-2 at Miller Park in early August.

The other NLDS will have the Dodgers hosting the Braves on Thursday. Hyun-Jin Ryu will start the opener for the Dodgers against Mike Foltynewicz.

The Oakland Athletics will take on the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game in New York Wednesday at 8:08 p.m.

Last year's American League Manager of the Year is looking for work.

The Minnesota Twins have dismissed Paul Molitor following a 78-84 season, one year after he led the team to the AL wild-card game against the Yankees. The Hall of Fame hitter was 305-343 in four seasons at the helm, including an 85-77 mark in 2017.

Molitor had two seasons left on his contract and has been offered another position within the organization.

In other MLB news:

Luis Severino will start the AL wild-card game for the Yankees for the second straight year. Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement on the eve of their playoff clash with Oakland. The 24-year-old right-hander was chosen over J.A. Happ and Masahiro Tanaka. Reliever Liam Hendriks will start for the Athletics.

Indians manager Terry Francona has announced that right-hander Mike Clevinger will start Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Astros, when the best-of-five series shifts to Cleveland next week. Clevinger went 13-8 with a 3.02 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 32 starts this year.

Cleveland All-Star catcher Yan Gomes said he'll "absolutely" play Game 1 of the AL Division Series against Houston despite cutting his right thumb last weekend. Gomes got hurt when he accidentally connected with the bat of Royals outfielder Alex Gordon while trying to throw out a runner Saturday in Kansas City.

Three wheelchair users are suing the Baltimore Orioles over accessibility at Camden Yards. News outlets report the lawsuit filed Friday against the team and the Maryland Stadium Authority says each plaintiff has been stuck in a wheelchair lift while trying to get to their seats. And the view from lower-level wheelchair-accessible seats is obstructed whenever fans stand up. The plaintiffs seek damages of at least $75,000 each, and a Camden Yards that's compliant by the next baseball season.

NFL

If Le'Veon Bell is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers later this month, he hasn't let his teammates and coaches know.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he hasn't heard from the All-Pro running back, who told ESPN on Monday that he will end his standoff with the team around Pittsburgh's bye week, which begins after the Steelers face the Bengals on Oct. 14.

Bell has refused to report to the team since training camp.

In other NFL news:

The NFL has suspended Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks indefinitely after he pleaded guilty last month to federal insider trading charges. A suspension had been anticipated since his guilty plea in early September. Seattle signed Kendricks prior to Week 2 because of a need at linebacker with K.J. Wright out following knee surgery.

Browns starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell has been placed on injured reserve with a broken right wrist suffered in Sunday's loss at Oakland. He underwent surgery on Monday, when coach Hue Jackson said he didn't think Mitchell's injury was season-ending.

The Dolphins have released defensive tackle Jordan Phillips in the wake of his angry sideline outburst after being pulled from Sunday's 38-7 loss to the Patriots. He came off the bench this season as part of the defensive line rotation, recording one sack and five tackles.

The Falcons have signed defensive tackle Michael Bennett in a move which could reflect a new injury concern with starter Grady Jarrett. Jarrett left the final drive of the Falcons' 37-36 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with an ankle injury. Bennett was released by the Jaguars on Sept 11.

The Bills have signed cornerback Dontae Johnson to shore up an injury-depleted secondary. Buffalo freed up room on the roster by releasing defensive end Nate Orchard. Johnson is a fourth-year player and opened this season with Seattle. He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 8 because of a groin injury and released by the Seahawks last week.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that a Missouri appeals court is allowing a lawsuit against the NFL to proceed. The St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, St. Louis city and St. Louis County filed suit in 2017, alleging that the Rams' departure violated a 1984 league guideline that was established after the Raiders moved from Oakland to Los Angeles. The league, the Rams and team owner Stan Kroenke have argued that the disagreements should be settled outside of a courtroom based on an arbitration agreement.

The Erie County executive says officials have discussed the possibility of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills football team, but it won't be coming soon. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday that many public comments on a recent convention center study suggested building a combination convention center and football stadium. He says the idea wouldn't save any money, as it would likely mean the convention center would be virtually unusable during football season.

T25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says injured quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play against Wake Forest.

Lawrence missed the second half of fourth-ranked Clemson's 27-23 win over Syracuse last weekend after taking a hard hit right before halftime. At first Swinney said Lawrence had concussion-like symptoms. On Monday, coaches said the injury was more of a neck strain.

Lawrence took part in all of Clemson's practice Monday. Swinney says the 6-foot-6 freshman looks and feels great.

Swinney also said Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow is splitting time at quarterback and could come in if something happens to Lawrence and backup Chase Brice.

In other Top 25 news:

No. 23 North Carolina State and East Carolina have agreed to play on Dec. 1 after both teams had a game against other opponents canceled due to Hurricane Florence. It will take place only if neither team reaches its conference championship game. Both the ACC and American Athletic Conference are holding their title games that day.

NHL

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour says injured goalie Scott Darling will miss a few weeks because of a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason finale against Nashville.

The injury has prompted the Hurricanes to claim Curtis McElhinney off waivers from Toronto. The 35-year-old McElhinney went 11-5-1 with a 2.15 goals-against average in 18 games for the Maple Leafs last season.

Petr Mrazek is Carolina's other netminder.

The loss of McIlhinney and Calvin Pickard leaves the Leafs with just Frederik Andersen and backup Garret Sparks as their goaltending options.

In other NHL news:

The Capitals have picked up Dmitrij Jaskin off waivers from St. Louis, where the forward became the odd-man out once the Blues set their 23-man roster. Jaskin has 25 goals and 61 points in 266 games over six NHL seasons.

The Sabres have claimed 23-year-old left wing Remi Elie from Dallas. He had six goals and 14 points in his first full season last year, giving him seven goals and 21 points in 90 career games.

Key stakeholders trying to bring a new NHL franchise to Seattle presented their case to a group of team owners on Tuesday. They emerged after a two-hour private meeting with cautious optimism that the league will embrace their plan to begin play as early as the 2020-21 season. It's now up to the league to decide the next steps — including a full board vote, possibly on Dec. 3, on whether to award Seattle the league's 32nd franchise.

NBA

The New Orleans Pelicans will spend the next 1-2 weeks of training camp without center Jahlil Okafor because of a strained right ankle suffered in Sunday's preseason opener at Chicago.

The third overall pick in the 2015 draft averaged nearly 15 points and six rebounds during his first two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He had trouble receiving playing time after being traded to Brooklyn last November, scoring 6.4 points while averaging 13 minutes off the bench.

