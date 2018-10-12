SportsReport: Eagles Dominate Giants

NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled out of their season-opening slump while adding to the frustration of the New York Giants.

Carson Wentz threw for a season-high three touchdowns and the Eagles avoided their first three-game losing streak since 2016 by downing the Giants, 34-13 at the Meadowlands. Wentz finished with 278 passing yards sandwiched touchdowns throws of 13 and 1 yard to Alshon Jeffery around a 10-yarder to tight end Zach Ertz to help the 3-3 Eagles build a 31-6 lead.

Corey Clement scored on a 1-yard run and Jake Elliott added field goals of 33 and 30 yards for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Rookie halfback Saquon Barkley scored on a 50-yard run and rushed for 130 yards in one of the few bright spots for the Giants' offense. Barkley has gained at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first six career games

Eli Manning was under pressure all game and finished 24 of 43 for 281 yards for the 1-5 Giants.

Panthers' Olsen expects to play Sunday:

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen practiced Thursday and is expected to return to action Sunday against the Redskins after missing three games with a broken foot.

Olsen was one of the most durable players in the NFL during his first 10 seasons, never missing a game due to injury while playing in 158 consecutive games. But he's missed 12 of the last 18 games since first fracturing his right foot in Week 2 of last season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection re-broke the same bone in Carolina's season opener against the Cowboys and hasn't played since.

More news from around the NFL:

Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo hopes to make his season debut Sunday against the Jets. Castonzo was a full participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday after sitting out with a hamstring injury.

Steelers’ wide receiver Antonio Brown is planning to fight a pair of lawsuits filed against him stemming from an incident at a Florida apartment complex last spring. Ophir Sternberg claims objects thrown by Brown from the 14th floor of an apartment building came close to striking Sternberg's father and Sternberg's 22-month-old son in April. Brown said in a statement the lawsuits contain "false claims" against him.

NHL

The Vegas Golden Knights have opened the NHL season in a sophomore slump. The second-year NHL franchise is off to a 1-4 start, four months after reaching the Stanley Cup final.

Pittsburgh is the latest team to knock off the defending Western Conference champions after Phil Kessel scored his first three goals of the season to lead a 4-2 victory over the Knights. Kessel broke a 1-1 tie midway through the contest before he and Jake Guentzel scored 57 seconds apart later in the second period.

It was Kessel's sixth career hat trick and first in four seasons with Pittsburgh.

Casey DeSmith turned back 34 shots in his first game since starting goaltender Matt Murray suffered a concussion.

Tomas Nosek and Reilly Smith scored in the Golden Knights' third straight loss.

Checking out Thursday's other on-ice action:

Auston Matthews scored two more goals and Morgan Rielly had a goal and an assist as the Maple Leafs topped the Red Wings, 5-3. Matthews joined Alex Ovechkin, Patrick Marleau, Mario Lemieux and Mike Bossy as the players in league history to score nine times in their teams' first five games.

Keith Kincaid stopped 21 shots and Kyle Palmieri scored the first two goals of the Devils' 6-0 blowout win over the Capitals. Brian Boyle scored once and had an assist in a three-goal third period that put the game out of reach.

The Predators earned a 3-0 shutout of Winnipeg behind Pekka Rinne's 29 saves. Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, while Rinne registered his 52nd career whitewash to help Nashville win for the third time in four games.

Jason Zucker had two goals and an assist, including a breakaway backhander 3:25 into overtime to lead the Wild's 4-3 comeback win over the Blackhawks. Ryan Suter tied it with 23 seconds left in the third period and helped Minnesota overcome Alex DeBrincat's two goals and one assist.

Rookie Elias Petterson and Brock Boeser scored 1:10 apart in a four-goal third period that sent the Canucks past the Lightning, 4-1. Petterson scored for the fourth time in as many games and Anders Nilsson made 33 saves in his season debut.

Brad Marchand and Joakim Nordstrom scored in a 36-second span in the second period of the Bruins' third straight win. Jaroslav Halak stopped 25 shots and David Pastrnak notched his fourth goal of the season to keep Boston perfect season a season-opening.

Third-period goals by Boone Jenner and Cam Atkinson pushed the Blue Jackets past the Panthers, 5-4. Atkinson and Artemi Panarin each finished with a goal and an assist to back Joonas Korpisalo, who stopped 37 shots.

David Quinn has his first NHL coaching victory after the Rangers pulled out a 3-2 triumph over the Sharks on Brady Skjei's goal 37 seconds into overtime. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 41 shots and New York's Brendan Smith tied it at 2 with 2:39 remaining in the third.

Jack Campbell made 40 saves for his first career shutout as the Kings spoiled the Canadiens' home opener, 3-0. Jeff Carter had a goal and assist for Los Angeles, which also got goals from Adrian Kempe and Michael Armadio.

The Blues picked up their first win of the season as David Perron scored his fourth career hat trick and Brayden Schenn had three assists in a 5-3 downing of the Flames. Alexander Steen had a goal and an assist to back Jake Allen, who handled 31 shots.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and Semyon Varlamov stopped 30 shots as the Avalanche whipped the Sabres, 6-1. MacKinnon has scored five times during his season-opening, four-game goal streak.

Watson Suspension Reduced:

Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson's suspension for domestic abuse has been reduced from 27 to 18 games by an arbitrator, one month after Commissioner Gary Bettman handed down the punishment. Watson pleaded no contest in July to a charge of domestic assault stemming from an incident in June, and the NHL found Watson engaged in unacceptable off-ice conduct. Watson is eligible to rejoin the Predators on Nov. 15 when they wrap up a five-game road trip Arizona.

MLB

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers have set their rotations for the first three games of the National League Championship Series Friday at 8:09.

The Brewers will go with Gio Gonzalez in Friday's opener against Dodgers ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw. Milwaukee skipper Craig Counsell will start Wade Miley against Hyun-Jin Ryu for Game 2, followed by Jhoulys Chacin versus Walker Buehler in the third game at Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Boston will host the Houston Astros in game one of the American League Championship series at 8:09 Saturday.

Wainwright Stays with Cards:

The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a one-year deal with Adam Wainwright, bringing the veteran right-hander back to the only major league team he has ever pitched for.

The 37-year-old Wainwright has been with St. Louis since making his big league debut in 2005. He is fifth on the team's career list with 148 wins and second with 1,623 strikeouts.

The three-time All-Star made just eight starts this season because of hamstring and elbow problems, going 2-4 with a 4.46 ERA.

Elsewhere around the majors:

Tigers’ right-hander Jordan Zimmermann and outfielder Christin Stewart have undergone core muscle repair surgery and are expected to be ready for spring training. Zimmermann went 7-8 with a 4.52 ERA in 25 starts this season. Stewart made his major league debut this year and is one of Detroit's top prospects.

NBA

The Indiana Pacers have placed Omari Johnson and Elijah Stewart on waivers less than a week before the team's season opener against Memphis.

Johnson made his NBA debut in 2017 and did not appear in any preseason games with Indiana.

Stewart was averaging 3.5 points and 1.5 rebounds during the preseason.

In other NBA news:

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been chosen as an assistant on USA Basketball, along with Villanova coach Jay Wright and Nate McMillan of the Pacers. That means the coaches of the reigning NBA and NCAA champions are part of head coach Gregg Popovich's staff for the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics, assuming the Americans qualify for both events.

LeBron James' first game against the Warriors as a Laker drew nearly 2 million viewers, making it ESPN's most-watched preseason game ever. The network said the Lakers' 123-113 victory Wednesday night in Las Vegas was watched by 1.98 million viewers. A spokesman says that is the most viewers for an NBA preseason game on any network since at least 1994, which is as far back as the records go.

A Quebec group wants to bring a team to Montreal even though the league has no current plans to expand. The business group is led by former federal cabinet minister and Senator Michael Fortier and has been meeting with potential Canadian and foreign investors. Fortier estimated a franchise would cost $1.5 billion to $2 billion, but no public funding would be required.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

A government witness at a college basketball corruption trial has testified that he made a secret $40,000 payment to the inner circle of a North Carolina State recruit through an assistant coach at the school.

Thomas "T.J." Gassnola told a jury he delivered the money in cash to the coach, Orlando Early, on a trip to Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2015. The self-described recruitment facilitator said the coach told him he was going to give it to a personal trainer for highly-touted point guard Dennis Smith Jr. as way to get it to Smith's family.

Izzo Says He Never Tried To Cover Up Sex Assault Allegations:

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo insists he was never part of an effort to cover up allegations of sexual misconduct within the school's athletic department.

The Hall of Famer says the idea that he would be involved "makes me sick."

Izzo says his "lowest point" was an ESPN report last winter that he felt lumped him and Spartans football coach Mark Dantonio in with Larry Nassar, the former Michigan State and Team USA sports doctor imprisoned for child pornography crimes and molesting female athletes.

The NCAA cleared Michigan State of any rules infractions in the Nassar scandal. The basketball and football programs were also cleared of any potential violations related to how sexual assault allegations against their players were handled.

SWIMMING

Ryan Lochte's attorney says the swimmer is undergoing counseling for alcohol use, but the 12-time Olympic medalist is not in a treatment facility and is training in his bid to make the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Jeff Ostrow tells The Associated Press on Thursday that Lochte's decision to pursue counseling has nothing to do with incidents in California and Florida last week.

Asked if Lochte plans to give up alcohol, Ostrow says, "Ryan will make that decision."

Ostrow says the 34-year-old swimmer wants his family and fans to be proud of him, and he doesn't want to repeat the "poor decisions" that have plagued him in recent years.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.