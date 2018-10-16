SportsReport: Brewers Take 2-1 Series Lead, Blanking Bums

MLB

The Milwaukee Brewers have taken a two-games-to-one lead in the National League Championship Series.

Jhoulys Chacin combined with four relievers on a five-hitter as the Brewers shut out the Dodgers, 4-0 in Los Angeles. Chacin allowed Milwaukee to take a four-run lead by limiting the defending NL champs to three hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Jeremy Jeffress had another rocky performance before closing out the win, striking out Yasmani Grandal and pinch-hitter Brian Dozier with the bases loaded to complete Milwaukee's third shutout in six playoff games this year.

Ryan Braun put the Brewers ahead just three batters into the game with an RBI double that scored Christian Yelich. Orlando Arcia capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the seventh, one inning after Milwaukee scored on a wild pitch.

All the scoring came off Walker Buehler, who allowed just five hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings.

Game 4 is Tuesday at 9:09 p.m. in L.A.

In The American League Championship Series:

The Boston Red Sox and The Houston Astros are tied a game apiece as they prepare for game three Tuesday at 5:09 p.m.

Elsewhere in the MLB:

The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a two-year contract extension with manager Brian Snitker, who guided the team to its first playoff berth since 2013. The deal includes a club option for 2021. Snitker was appointed interim managed in May 2016 after the firing of Freddie Gonzalez. He will be heading into his third full season as the club's manager and 43rd as a member of the organization.

The Blue Jays will play pre-season games in Montreal for the sixth straight year, closing their exhibition schedule at Olympic Stadium against Milwaukee on March 25 and 26. The games will mark the 50th anniversary of the first games of the Montreal Expos, who moved to Washington and became the Nationals after the 2004 season.

NFL

Mason Crosby has gone from goat to hero in eight days.

Crosby drilled a 27-yard field goal as time expired to give the Green Bay Packers a 33-30 victory over San Francisco. The field goal capped an 81-yard drive set up by Kevin King's interception with 67 seconds remaining.

The drive was extended after 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was called for an illegal contact penalty on third-and-15, wiping out a sack of Aaron Rodgers with 43 seconds left.

Crosby also nailed kicks of 51, 39 and 29 yards after missing four field goals and an assist point in the Packers' loss at Detroit last Sunday.

Rodgers threw for 425 yards and two touchdowns to help the Packers improve to 3-2-1. Rodgers also rushed up the middle for a 21-yard gain on the winning drive, then completed two more passes to 19 yards.

C.J. Beathard passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns for the 1-5 49ers.

Browns Receiver has Neck Fracture:

Browns wide receiver Rod Streater suffered a neck fracture while covering a punt on Sunday and is done for the season.

Streater got hurt in the first quarter of a 38-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Streater's loss is the latest blow to Cleveland's injury-depleted receiving unit. He was expected to get more playing time while Rashard Higgins and Derrick Willies recover from their injuries.

In other NFL injury news:

The Bills have quarterback issues after announcing that rookie Josh Allen is week to week with an injury to his right elbow. Allen was injured during Sunday's 20-13 loss at Houston, leaving the quarterback duties in the hands of turnover-prone Nathan Peterman or recently-signed veteran Derek Anderson. Peterman threw two interceptions after relieving Allen yesterday, the first of which was returned for the deciding touchdown with 1:23 remaining.

The Broncos have lost guard Ron Leary, their best offensive lineman, to a torn Achilles, the latest misfortune for a team that's mired in a four-game skid. Leary was injured early in the second half of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Rams.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says Ryan Tannehill might return this week against the Lions, but there's uncertainty about the severity of the quarterback's injury to his throwing shoulder. Tannehill was ruled out of Sunday's game against Chicago hours before kickoff, and replacement Brock Osweiler led the Dolphins to a 31-28 overtime victory.

Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ending a promising rookie season after six games.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel says linebacker Derrick Morgan probably will miss "a few weeks" after hurting a shoulder against the Ravens

Falcons’ kicker Matt Bryant is likely to miss the next game against the Giants after straining his right hamstring making a 57-yard field goal.

Jets safety Marcus Maye has a broken right thumb that could sideline him for a few weeks, and leading wide receiver Quincy Enunwa has a sprained right ankle. Both were injured during Sunday's win over the Colts.

Jets coach Todd Bowles says defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers is returning to work this week after missing the past two games while dealing with an unspecified illness. Bowles added that Rodgers will coach Sunday against Minnesota, but said it's uncertain to know yet if Rodgers will call the defensive plays.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith and replaced him with linebackers coach Mark Duffner.

NHL

The Los Angeles Kings were able to prevent Auston Matthews from scoring a goal Monday, but the NHL points leader was still able to add to his total.

Matthews has 16 points after setting up Kasperi Kapanen's two goals in Toronto's 4-1 victory over the Kings.

Kapanen put Toronto ahead to stay just 46 seconds into the game. Patrick Marleau doubled the lead with his first goal of the season.

Mitchell Marner also scored and Garret Sparks kicked aside 33 shots as the Leafs improved to an NHL-best 6-1-0. Sparks will be the No. 1 netminder while Frederik Andersen recovers from a lower-body injury.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

The Predators are a Western Conference-leading 5-1-0 after Pekka Rinne turned back 29 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Wild. Mattias Ekholm and Filip Forsberg scored second-period goals to put Nashville ahead, 3-1. Craig Smith provided the first goal and Miikka Salomaki added an empty-netter.

Third-period goals by Brady Tkachuk, Mikkel Boedker and Zack Smith sent the Senators to a 4-1 win over the Stars. Maxime Lajoie also scored and Steve Duchene had two assists as Ottawa moved to 3-2-1. Craig Anderson stopped 37 shots and blanked Dallas following John Klingberg's goal late in the first period.

Jonathan Drouin scored his first two goals of the season and the Canadiens moved to 3-1-1 by hammering the winless Red Wings, 7-3. Former Red Wing Tomas Tatar had a goal and two assists and Antii Niemi made 25 saves. Detroit is off to an 0-4-2 start.

Tuesday on the Ice:

The New Jersey Devils host Dallas at 7 p.m.

The New York Rangers take on the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m.

The Flyers face off against Florida at 7 p.m.

The Penguins go against Vancouver at 7 p.m.

The Buffalo Sabres face the Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m.

Schultz Out With Injury:

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz will miss the next four months because of a fractured left leg.

Schultz injured the leg in the first period of a shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday after getting tangled up with Canadiens forward Tomas Plekanec. The team announced Monday that Schultz underwent surgery Sunday and will be out until February.

The 28-year-old Schultz has four assists in four games this season.

In other NHL news:

Panthers’ defenseman Mike Matheson has been suspended two games without pay by the league for an incident early in the third period of Saturday's game against Vancouver. Matheson was penalized for interference and unsportsmanlike conduct for a hit that left Pettersson with a concussion.

AURORA GAMES

Albany has been selected to host a six-day international sporting competition and entertainment festival next year.

Female athletes from the United States and around the world will come to the Times Union Center in August 2019 to compete in the inaugural Aurora Games, touted as an all-women’s sports-entertainment platform including a slate of sports competitions featuring some of the best athletes in the world.

Games creator and executive producer Jerry Solomon:

JERRY V "We needed to go to a building that had the capability to turn over from one sport to the next to the next to the next over a six-day period, and we knew that that could be done here.”

The event is set for August 20 through 25. To date, 15 countries have signed up to participate in the games, which are to be held every two years. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8th, International Women’s Day.

NBA

The Indiana Pacers have signed 22-year-old Myles Turner to a contract extension.

The Pacers declined to provide details, but espn.com says the deal is worth $72 million over four years.

Turner was taken No. 11 overall in the 2015 NBA draft and finished third in the league with 1.82 blocks last season. He also averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Also in the NBA:

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. has accepted a four-year, $44.8 million contract extension. Nance averaged 8.9 points and 7.0 rebounds in 24 games for the Cavs last season after being acquired from the Lakers. He's expected to share starting duties this season with Tristan Thompson as coach Tyronn Lue plans to match up with the other team's big men.

The Clippers have acquired center Alexis Ajinca from New Orleans for forward Wesley Johnson. Ajinca averaged 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 293 games over seven NBA seasons, playing for Charlotte, Dallas, Toronto and the Pelicans. Johnson appeared in 22 games over his three seasons with the Clippers, averaging 5.1 points and 2.9 rebounds.

The Bucks have acquired suspended guard Jodie Meeks, a future second-round draft pick and cash from the Wizards for a future second-round pick. Meeks still has 19 games remaining on a 25-game suspension he received from the league for violation of the NBA drug program. The 31-year-old Meeks averaged 6.3 points in 77 games for Washington last season.

Microsoft co-founder and Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul G. Allen has died at 65, one month after announcing that he was battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Allen was just 35 when he bought the Blazers in 1988, telling The Associated Press that "for a true fan of the game, this is a dream come true." He also owned the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and was part-owner of soccer's Seattle Sounders.

GOLF

Johnny Miller is retiring as the lead golf analyst for NBC Sports after three decades of giving viewers his unfiltered views.

Miller says he will sign off on Feb. 3 at the Phoenix Open. He chose the event because he played some of his best golf in Arizona and earned the nickname "Desert Fox."

Miller has 24 grandchildren and says it's time to spend more time at home.

