SportsReport: Brewers Sweep Away Rockies

MLB

The Milwaukee Brewers have swept themselves into the National League Championship Series with their second straight shutout of the Rockies.

Light-hitting Erik Kratz had three hits and the Brewers homered three times in a 6-0 rout in Denver. Kratz scored once and was 3-for-4 to finish the three-game series with a .625 average.

Christian Yelich walked and scored the game's first run on Travis Shaw's grounder in the opening inning. Jesus Aguilar doubled Milwaukee's lead with a fourth-inning homer off loser German before the Brewers scored twice in the sixth on a balk and a wild pitch.

Orlando Arcia and Keon Broxton hit back-to-back homers in the ninth off Wade Davis to ice the victory.

Wade Miley combined with five relievers on a four-hitter, but he didn't last long enough to pick up the victory. Miley gave up three hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Josh Hader entered with two on in the ninth before recording the final two outs of the series.

The Rockies scored just twice on 14 hits the entire series. Their runs tied Game 1 in the ninth before Colorado failed to score over the final 19 innings of the series.

Meanwhile, the Braves have forced a Game 4 in their NL Division Series by downing the Dodgers, 6-5.

Shut out in the first two games of the series, the Braves finally broke through with a five-run second off Dodgers starter Walker Buehler. Pitcher Sean Newcomb ended Atlanta's 19-inning shutout string with a bases-loaded walk before scoring on Ronald Acuna (ah-KOON'-yah) Jr.'s grand slam.

The Dodgers stormed back to tie the game, only to fall behind again on Freddie Freeman's sixth-inning home run off loser Alex Wood.

Arodys Vizcaino worked in and out of trouble in the ninth to get the save. He put runners on first and second with nobody out before fanning Max Muncy, Manny Machado and Brian Dozier to end it.

Winning pitcher Touki Toussaint worked a scoreless sixth despite loading the bases.

Muncy and Chris Taylor homered for Los Angeles.

Game 4 is Monday at 4:30 p.m.

American League Division Series:

The Astros lead the Indians their ALDS 2-0 as they prepare to face off in game 3 Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Meanwhile New York and Boston are tied 1-1 as they head into game three of their ALDS Monday at 7:40 p.m.

NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams remain unbeaten through five NFL games.

The Chiefs turned five Blake Bortles turnovers into a 30-14 romp over the Jaguars. Chris Jones gave Kansas City a 20-0 lead by returning an interception 20 yards for a TD with 1:49 remaining in the first half.

Patrick Mahomes threw his first two interceptions of the season, but he also passed for 313 yards and opened the scoring with a four-yard run in the first quarter.

The Jaguars rolled up 502 total yards after netting over 500 against the Jets last weekend, but Bortles' four interceptions and one lost fumble were deadly as Jacksonville dropped to 3-2. Bortles ran for the game's final TD and was 33 of 61 passing for 430 yards and a score.

In Seattle, Todd Gurley rushed for three touchdowns and Jared Goff threw for 321 yards and another score as the Rams topped the Seahawks, 33-31. Cairo Santos atoned for his missed extra point in the fourth quarter by nailing a 39-yard field goal with 6:05 remaining to give the Rams a 33-31 lead, capping a 61-yard drive that took 4 ½ minutes.

Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns and Seattle had a running back top 100 yards rushing for a third straight game as Chris Carson rumbled for 116 yards. But the Seahawks dropped to 2-3.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

The Super Bowl champs dropped to 2-3 as Kirk Cousins threw for 301 yards and one touchdown in the Vikings' 23-21 win at Philadelphia. Linval Joseph returned a fumble 64 yards for a score while Minnesota was building a 20-3 lead in a rematch of last season's NFC title game. Carson Wentz was 24 of 35 for 311 yards and a couple of fourth-quarter TDs. The Vikes are 2-2-1.

The Bengals improved to 4-1 by rallying from a 17-point deficit in a 27-17 victory over the Dolphins. Andy Dalton ignited the comeback with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon, Michael Johnson returned an interception 22 yards for the tying score and Sam Hubbard brought back a fumble 19 yards for the clinching TD. Mixon also ran for 93 yards and Dalton completed 20 of his 30 passes for 248 yards and one interception. Ryan Tannehill threw for a TD but was picked off twice as the Dolphins dropped their second straight since a 3-0 start.

The Browns are a .500 team at 2-2-1 after rookie Greg Joseph's 37-yard field goal barely cleared the crossbar with two seconds left in overtime to give Cleveland a 12-9 win against Baltimore. Baker Mayfield passed for 342 yards and threw a 19-yard TD pass in his first home start. The 3-2 Ravens had plenty of chances to win in regulation, but Joe Flacco threw a costly interception in the first half and the Browns blocked one of Justin Tucker's field goal tries.

The Texans also went into overtime before Ka'imi Fairbairn drilled a 36-yard field goal to send Houston past the Cowboys, 19-16. DeAndre Hopkins had 151 yards receiving, including a 49-yard catch and run that set up the game-winning kick. Deshaun Watson threw for 375 yards with a touchdown for the Texans, who are 2-3 after winning in overtime for the second straight week. Dak Prescott had 208 yards passing and a touchdown but threw two interceptions for the 2-3 Cowboys.

Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown connected on a pair second-half touchdowns to help the Steelers pull away in a 41-17 romp over the Falcons. Roethlisberger finished 19 of 29 for 250 yards and three scores in all, including a 9-yard strike to Brown in the third quarter and a 47-yard dart to the All-Pro wide receiver early in the fourth. Matt Ryan passed for 285 yards and a touchdown but was also sacked six times and spent the final minutes of Atlanta's third straight loss on the sideline with the game out of reach. Pittsburgh moved to 2-2-1 and dropped the Falcons to 1-4.

The Panthers won a thriller as Graham Gano nailed a 63-yard field goal with one second remaining in a 33-31 triumph over the Giants. Cam Newton threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns for Carolina, which blew a 17-3 lead and trailed by one after rookie Saquon Barkley grabbed a 15-yard TD pass from Eli Manning with 1:08 remaining. Giants’ receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught his first TD pass of the season and also hit Barkley for a 57-yard score that began New York's comeback. The 3-1 Panthers dropped the Giants to 1-4.

The Lions were 31-23 winners against the Packers as Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and LeGarrette Blount ran for two scores. Stafford was 14 of 26 for 183 yards with two TDs and no turnovers. Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby missed a career-high four field goals and an extra point to boot. The Lions improved to 2-3, while the Packers fell to 2-2-1.

Philip Rivers threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Chargers to a 26-10 victory over the Raiders. Rivers completed 22 of 27 passes in his eighth 300-yard passing game against Oakland and the 39th of his career. Melvin Gordon had 120 yards from scrimmage and scored on a one-yard run for the 3-2 Chargers. Derek Carr was 24 of 38 for 268 yards for the 1-4 Raiders, who didn't reach the end zone until the final period.

Isaiah Crowell and Sam Darnold led the Jets' offense in a 34-16 win over the Broncos. Crowell ran for a franchise-record 219 yards and sparked New York with a 77-yard touchdown burst. Darnold threw two TD passes to Robby Anderson, including a 76-yarder as the 2-3 Jets ended a three-game skid. Case Keenum finished 35 of 51 for 377 yards with touchdown passes for the 2-3 Broncos.

The Bills improved to 2-3 by beating the Titans, 13-12 on Stephen Haushcka's 46-yard field goal as time expired. Buffalo's defense forced three turnovers and LeSean McCoy gained a season-best 85 yards rushing as the Bills dropped the Titans to 3-2. Rookie quarterback Josh Allen scored on a 14-yard touchdown run but was held in check as a passer, finishing 10 of 19 for 82 yards and an interception. Ryan Succup scored all of Tennessee's points with four field goals, including a 50-yarder that put the Titans up 12-10 with 4:43 remaining.

Josh Rosen threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Christian Kirk on Arizona's first play from scrimmage before the Cardinals completed their first win of the year, 28-18 over the 49ers. Rosen got the win in his second start of the season despite completing just 10 of 25 passes for 170 yards. Arizona's only other scores coming on Josh Bynes' fumble return for a TD and David Johnson touchdown runs on two short drives after turnovers.

Monday Night Football:

The Washington Redskins take on the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 p.m.

NASCAR

Chase Elliott has gained an automatic berth in the next round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs by pulling away to win in overtime at Dover International Speedway.

Elliott was the surprise winner in a race that had been dominated by Stewart-Haas Racing drivers until a pair of wrecks over the final laps jumbled the field.

Denny Hamlin was second, followed by playoff driver Joey Logano. NASCAR playoff drivers took 10 of the top 15 spots.

The top eight drivers after the next two races move on to the next round. Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman are the bottom four following the first playoff race in the round of 12.

NHL

It didn't take long for John Tavares to notch his first hat trick with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tavares scored three times in his third game since signing a huge free-agent contract on July 1, but the Leafs needed Morgan Rielly's goal at 19 seconds of overtime to beat the Blackhawks, 7-6.

Auston Matthews added two goals and two assists for Toronto in the opener of a four-game trip. Rielly also had two assists and Kasperi Kapanen finished with a goal and an assist.

Patrick Kane scored twice in the final two minutes of regulation to give Chicago a point, but the Blackhawks just missed opening 3-0 for the first time in six years.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

Warren Foegele had two goals and an assist and the Hurricanes erased four deficits in an 8-5 downing of the winless Rangers in New York. Andrei Svechnikov got his first career goal to snap 5-5 tie midway through the third period as Carolina improved to 2-0-1. Jimmy Vesey and Chris Kreider each scored twice for the Rangers, who are winless in three games under new coach David Quinn.

Alex Iafallo scored two goals and Ilya Kovalchuk produced his first two NHL assists in nearly 5 ½ years as the Kings doubled up the Red Wings, 4-2. Kovalchuk is back in the league following a five-year run in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.

Sharks put Thornton on IR:

The San Jose Sharks have placed Joe Thornton on injured reserve after the veteran forward experienced swelling in his surgically-repaired right knee.

The 39-year-old Thornton is coming off his second straight year undergoing reconstructive knee surgery. He played the first two games for the Sharks and has one assist.

In other NHL news:

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick is day to day with a lower-body injury suffered in Saturday's practice. Jack Campbell started Sunday's game against the Red Wings after going 2-0-1 with a 2.48 goals-against average in four starts for Los Angeles last season.

In Monday’s NHL Action:

The New York Islanders face off against the San Jose Sharks at 1 p.m.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Notre Dame has moved into the top five, Texas and UCF reached the top 10 and the SEC placed a season-high eight teams in the latest Associated Press college football poll.

After three teams in the top eight and eight ranked teams overall lost on Saturday, there was significant movement throughout the AP Top 25, except in the first four spots. Alabama stayed No. 1, with Georgia second, Ohio State third and Clemson No. 4.

Notre Dame reached a season-high fifth after beating Virginia Tech. Texas jumped 10 spots to No. 9 after beating Oklahoma, which fell to No. 11. West Virginia is No. 6, followed by Washington, Penn State, Texas and UCF.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Miami wide receiver Ahmmon Richards will no longer be allowed to play football because of a disabling neck injury.

Richards' status had been a mystery virtually all season. He played sparingly in Miami's opener against LSU, catching one ball for nine yards and not playing since — initially because of a knee issue.

Richards appeared in 21 games with the Hurricanes over parts of three seasons. He caught 74 passes for 1,382 yards and six touchdowns.

Richards will remain enrolled at Miami and the university will honor his scholarship.

PGA

Kevin Tway made a 10-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole to win the season-opening Safeway Open for his first PGA Tour title.

The son of eight-time PGA Tour winner Bob Tway beat Ryan Moore on the par-4 10th after Brandt Snedeker dropped out on their second extra trip down the par-5 18th.

Tway birdied the final two holes in regulation for a 1-under 71, then birdied all three holes in the playoff.

F1

Lewis Hamilton stormed to victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, claiming his fourth straight Formula One win and moving a step closer to a fifth world championship.

The Mercedes driver started from the pole and was never seriously challenged, crossing the finish line 12.919 seconds ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third, 14.295 seconds back.

Hamilton has won six of the last seven races and now leads Sebastian Vettel by 67 points with four races left.

OBIT

The man who won more games than any other college football coach with his unconventional methods at a small Minnesota school has died. John Gagliardi was 91.

Gagliardi retired in 2012 after a record 64 seasons as a head coach, with 60 of those at St. John's, an all-male Catholic school in Collegeville, Minnesota, that competes at the NCAA's non-scholarship Division III level.

Gagliardi finished with 489 wins, 138 losses and 11 ties, winning four national championships with the Johnnies.

