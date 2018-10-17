SportsReport: BoSox Take 2-1 Lead In Rout Of Astros... Syracuse Mets, Commit To Staying Put

MLB

The Boston Red Sox have gained control of the American League Championship Series by hitting two big homers to win Game 3.

Steve Pearce belted a tiebreaking, solo shot and Jackie Bradley Jr. added a grand slam that capped the scoring in the Red Sox's 8-2 victory over the Astros in Houston.

The Bosox blew an early 2-0 lead before Pearce launched a sixth-inning blast off loser Joe Smith, one inning after Alex Bregman tied the game with an RBI double. Bradley's home run completed a five-run eighth, one batter after pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Winning pitcher Nathan Eovaldi allowed two runs and six hits over six innings before four relievers finished the combined seven-hitter.

Dallas Keuchel kept the Astros close by holding Boston to a pair of runs and four hits over five frames of the 3-hour, 52-minute marathon.

Game 4 is Wednesday at 8:39 p.m. at Houston. Charlie Morton will start for the Astros against Rick Porcello.

MLB looking into complaint against Astros:

A person familiar with the situation says the Cleveland Indians have filed a complaint with Major League Baseball about a man associated with the Houston Astros attempting to film in their dugout during Game 3 of the AL Division Series.

MLB also says it is aware of a report by Metro Boston that a man claiming to be an Astros employee was removed from a credentialed area near the Red Sox dugout during the AL Championship Series opener at Fenway Park.

MLB said in a statement Tuesday night the matter "will be handled internally."

Dodgers knot series:

The National League Championship Series is tied at two games apiece after the Los Angeles Dodgers won a marathon against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cody Bellinger singled home Manny Machado from second with two out in the bottom of the 13th to give the Dodgers a 2-1 triumph over the Brewers. Machado hit a one-out single and moved to second on a wild pitch by losing pitcher Junior Guerra before Bellinger delivered his second hit after coming off the bench. It was the first run since Domingo Santana's RBI double tied the game for the Brewers in the fifth inning.

Julio Urias worked a hitless inning to pick up the win.

The two teams go back at it Wednesday at 5:05 p.m. in Los Angeles, 14 ½ hours after this one ended. Wade Miley is the Brewers' scheduled starter against Clayton Kershaw.

TRIPLE A

The Syracuse Chiefs have a new name and a new commitment to stay put.

The Triple A team will now be known as the Syracuse Mets, a decision that comes after the New York Mets purchased the team last year.

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo attended the announcement Tuesday, where state and local officials revealed a $26 million stadium renovation plan. Under the deal, the team agrees to remain in Syracuse for at least 25 years.

State and Onondaga County will each pitch in $12.5 million for the renovations to NBT Bank Stadium. The city of Syracuse will contribute more than $1 million.

Cuomo, a Mets fan, highlighted a changing Syracuse.

“There is a new energy in Central New York. There is a new economy. This doesn't happen seven years ago. The New York Mets don't spend $20 million for a team in Central New York a few years ago. But this is a different Central New York, this is a different Syracuse. And the economy is up and the economy is running. And the economy, getting it up and running is hard. You have to get that motor started. But once it's started, the momentum starts to carry it and it starts to feed on itself and there's a synergy,” said Cuomo

NBA

The NBA's 73rd season has gotten underway with victories by the defending-champion Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors received their championship rings before Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant led a 108-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Curry shot 5-for-9 from 3-point range and finished with 32 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Durant provided 27 points, eight boards and six assists for the Warriors, who blew a 10-point halftime lead before winning.

Dennis Schroder had 21 points and six rebounds for the Thunder.

Jayson Tatum poured in a team-high 23 points and the Celtics overcame a poor shooting night by Kyrie Irving to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 105-87 in Boston. Tatum also had nine rebounds, while Marcus Morris chipped in 16 points and 10 boards off the bench to help Boston win despite shooting 43 percent.

Irving shot just 2-for-14 but had a team-high seven assists for the Celtics, who outscored the Sixers by 18 after the opening quarter.

Gordon Hayward scored 10 points on 4 of 12 shooting in his first game since breaking his left leg and dislocating an ankle during last year's season opener against the Cavaliers. Hayward received a huge ovation when he was announced before the game.

Ben Simmons came within two assists of a triple-double, finishing with 19 points and a team-high 15 rebounds. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 23 points.

Wednesday on the Court:

The Brooklyn Nets take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m.

The New York Knicks face off against Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.

Butler with Wolves, but for how long?

Jimmy Butler was with the Minnesota Timberwolves when the team traveled to San Antonio for its NBA season opener.

Butler has only participated in four days of on-court workouts with the team while hoping his trade request will be granted. Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau says he's planning to play him Wednesday if Butler feels up to it.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

The Lakers have exercised their contract options on Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart for next season. Ingram averaged 16 points last season, Kuzma made the NBA all-rookie first team last season and Ball averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds in 52 games as a rookie.

WNBA All-Star Kristi Toliver will be an assistant coach for player development for the NBA's Washington Wizards this season. Toliver played for the Washington Mystics and helped them reach the WNBA Finals this year, when she also assisted the Wizards' coaching staff during the NBA Summer League and training game.

NHL

Tampa Bay took the NHL's bad-weather matchup Tuesday night as Tyler Johnson and Louis Domingue led the Lightning to their third win in four games.

Domingue turned back 38 shots and Johnson completed a hat trick by scoring into an empty net to secure the Lightning's 4-2 triumph over the Hurricanes. Domingue was making his season debut after Andrei Vasilevskiy started Tampa Bay's first three games.

Johnson scored in each period, but the Lightning didn't take the lead for good until Yanni Gourde beat Petr Mrazek with 12:58 to play.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

The Canucks pulled out a 3-2 win at Pittsburgh on Brock Boeser's goal 34 seconds into overtime. Ben Hutton and Brandon Sutter also scored and Anders Nilsson stopped 26 shots in Vancouver's third consecutive victory.

Wayne Simmonds and Claude Giroux each scored twice before Jakub Voracek and Jordan Weal added shootout tallies to close out the Flyers' 6-5 win against the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov and Frank Vatrano notched two goals apiece for Florida.

Kyle Palmieri ran his season-opening goal streak to four games by netting his seventh in the Devils' 3-0 shutout of Dallas. Keith Kincaid stopped 24 shots for his second shutout and Jean-Sebastien Dea tallied for the third straight game to help New Jersey improve to 4-0 for the first time in 23 years.

The Wild topped the Coyotes, 2-1 as Eric Staal furnished the game-winner with 13:42 remaining and Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 shots. Mikael Grandlund also scored against Darcy Kuemper, who was facing his old team for the first time.

Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Shattenkirk provided the Rangers' shootout goals in a 3-2 verdict over the Avalanche. Colorado forward Nathan MacKinnon's season-opening goal streak is at six games after he provided the equalizer with 13 seconds left in the second period.

Jonathan Marchessault scored the first and last goals in the Golden Knights' 4-1 victory against the Sabres. Marc-Andrew Fleury handled 26 shots and blanked Buffalo until Vlidimir Sobotka scored with 37 seconds left.

Connor McDavid had two goals and four points, but the Oilers needed an overtime goal by Darnell Nurse to beat the Jets, 5-4 at Winnipeg. The Jets carried a 4-1 lead into the third period before McDavid collected a goal and two assists.

Wednesday on the Ice:

The New York Rangers go against the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.

The Bruins take on the Flames at 9:30 p.m.

The New York Islanders face off against the Anaheim Ducks at 10 p.m.

NFL

The San Francisco 49ers have acquired another backup for quarterback C.J. Beathard, signing free-agent Tom Savage.

The Niners have been seeking a productive offense since QB Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending knee injury last month.

Savage was taken by the Texans in the fourth round of the 2014 draft and is 2-7 as an NFL starter, including a 1-6 mark for Houston last year. He has completed 57.5 percent of his passes for exactly 2,000 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games.

In other NFL news:

The Chiefs have waived safety Leon McQuay and brought back offensive lineman Jeff Allen. The 28-year-old Allen was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2012 draft and spent four productive seasons with the team before signing a four-year package with the Texans two years ago.

The Giants have signed former Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler and placed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong and wide receiver Cody Latimer on injured reserve.

The Redskins have cut veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood following the emergence of defensive linemen Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle. Hood dressed but didn't play in Sunday's win over Carolina.

The Raiders are releasing linebacker Derrick Johnson, who has lost playing time to Marquel Lee. Coach Jon Gruden says linebacker Jason Cabinda will be promoted from the practice squad to take Johnson's spot on the roster.

NFL football operations chief Troy Vincent would like players to stop worrying about getting flagged or fined for tackles, saying "You gotta play." Kansas City rookie linebacker Breeland Speaks said he didn't take Tom Brady down because he was concerned about a roughing-the-passer penalty in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' 43-40 loss at New England on Sunday night. Roughing-the-passer calls are down since the competition committee clarified to game officials last month the techniques used in such hits.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa's college football career is over.

The injured All-American intends to withdraw from school to spend time rehabilitating and training for an NFL career. He is expected to be a first-round draft pick.

No. 2 Ohio State made the announcement on Tuesday.

Bosa was considered one of the top players in college football before he suffered a core muscle injury against TCU on Sept. 15. He had surgery five days later, with no timetable set for a return.

GYMNASTICS

Mary Bono lasted just four days as interim president at USA Gymnastics.

The former California Congresswoman has stepped down, citing personal attacks she received following a social media post concerning Nike and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The post drew scrutiny from Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and others after USA Gymnastics announced her hiring last Friday.

Bono is the third person to step down from the position in the last 18 months since the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal broke.

TRACK

Four men have been found guilty in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, daughter of Olympic track star Tyson Gay.

News outlets report a jury returned verdicts Monday after deliberating nearly five hours.

Authorities said Gay was an innocent bystander, shot in the neck during a parking lot shootout in 2016.

Tyson Gay says he's glad his daughter got some justice.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.