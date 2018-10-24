SportsReport: BoSox Strike First

MLB

The Boston Red Sox have opened the World Series by thumping Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers' bullpen.

Andrew Benintendi was 4-for-5 with an RBI single and three runs scored as the Red Sox whipped the Dodgers, 8-4. Pinch-hitter Eduardo Nunez put Boston in control with a three-run blast off Alex Wood in the seventh.

J.D. Martinez added an RBI single and a run-scoring double to the victory, which leaves the Red Sox 13-2 in World Series games since dropping Game 7 of the 1986 Fall Classic. Boston is seeking its fourth championship in 15 seasons.

Kershaw took the loss after being charged with five runs and seven hits over four-plus innings. His trouble began when Benintendi and Martinez hit RBI singles in the bottom of the first.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale also retired just 12 batters, yielding three runs and five hits while striking out seven.

Matt Barnes worked a scoreless fifth to pick up the win.

Dodgers’ outfielder Matt Kemp homered in his first World Series at-bat, going deep off Sale in the second inning.

Game 2 is slated for 8:09 p.m. Wednesday night at Fenway Park. David Price is Boston's scheduled starter against Hyun-Jin Ryu.

McGwire leaves Padres:

Padres’ manager Andy Green says Mark McGwire won't return as San Diego's bench coach next season in order to spend more time with his family.

McGwire spent three seasons on the Padres' staff after a three-year run as the Dodgers' hitting coach.

NBA

Blake Griffin has allowed the Detroit Pistons to remain unbeaten after three games.

Griffin capped his career-high 50-point performance by converting a three-point play with 1.8 seconds remaining to send the Pistons to a 133-132 win over the 76ers in overtime. The forward drove to the lane and was fouled by Robert Covington while hitting a layup, 3.8 seconds after J.J. Redick's four-point play put the Sixers ahead, 132-130.

Griffin was 20 of 35 from the field and 5 for 10 on 3-pointers in compiling his most points as a member of the Pistons for the second straight game.

Redick finished with 30 points and Joel Embiid added a team-high 33 with 11 rebounds for Philadelphia.

The 76ers were without guard Ben Simmons due to back tightness.

Checking out Tuesday's other NBA action:

The Pelicans are 3-0 after Anthony Davis highlighted a 34-point and 13-rebound performance with a clutch 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining in a 116-109 victory over the Clippers. Elfrid Payton finished with 20 points, while Nikola Mirotic added 18 and 12 rebounds. Tobias Harris scored 26 points and Danilo Gallinari 24 for the Clippers, who were playing their first road game of the season after winning their previous two at home.

Like New Orleans, the Nuggets stayed unbeaten as Nikola Jokic had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead a 126-112 win over the Kings. Jamal Murray scored 14 of his 19 points in the third quarter to help Denver achieve its first 4-0 start in nine years. Gary Harris scored 18 points and Paul Millsap added 15 for the Nuggets.

Dunn will miss four to six weeks:

The Chicago Bulls say point guard Kris Dunn will miss four to six weeks because of a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Coach Fred Hoiberg says Dunn was injured going for a layup in the second quarter of Monday's loss at Dallas. Dunn stayed in and finished with nine points and seven assists after missing the first two games of the season for the birth of his first child.

Wednesday on the Court:

The 76ers go against the Bucks at 9:30 p.m.

The Brooklyn Nets take on the Cavs at 7 p.m.

The New York Knicks face off against the Heat at 7:30 p.m.

NHL

David Pastrnak has continued his strong start to the NHL season by contributing to each goal for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Pastrnak scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season and had two assists as the Bruins knocked off Ottawa, 4-1. David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron also scored with help from Pastrnak, who has 15 points in nine games this season.

Bergeron also had two assists, giving him a team-high 16 points for a share of the league lead.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

Sidney Crosby scored his first two goals of the season and provided the winner at 2:12 of overtime to send the Penguins past the Oilers, 6-5. Patrick Hornqvist and Jamie Oleksiak also scored twice, and Matt Murray turned back 41 shots for Pittsburgh.

The Sharks scored three unanswered goals in the last half of the third period to knock off the Predators, 5-4 at Nashville. Brenden Dillon began the comeback with a short-handed goal, Joe Pavelski tied it 36 seconds later and Brent Burns put San Jose ahead on a power-play goal with 2:52 left after setting up two scores.

Mika Zibanejad and Mats Zuccarello provided two goals apiece and Alexandar Georgiev picked up his first win of the season by stopping 36 shots in the Rangers' 5-2 verdict over the Panthers. Zibanejad also had two assists and Kevin Hayes scored the final goal to help New York win for the third time in nine games.

Christian Fischer registered his first career hat trick on assists from Derek Stepan in the Coyotes' 4-1 victory at Columbus. Darcy Kuemper stopped 35 shots and blanked the Blue Jackets after Pierre-Luc Dubois beat him 31 seconds into the game.

Jeff Petry, Brendan Gallagher and Jonathan Drouin scored over the last 4:10 of the second period and Carey Price stopped 21 shots as the Canadiens downed the Flames, 3-2. Calgary led 1-0 until Petry and Gallagher notched power-play goals 99 seconds apart.

Brandon Saad scored twice and Patrick Kane snapped a 1-1 tie in a two-goal third period that pushed the Blackhawks past Anaheim, 3-1. Corey Crawford made 24 saves against the Ducks, who have scored just four goals during their three-game losing streak.

The Stars stopped a three-game skid as Jason Spezza and John Klingberg each had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the sputtering Kings. Blake Comeau and Tyler Pitlick scored their first goals of the season as Dallas handed Los Angeles its fifth consecutive loss.

Wednesday on the Ice:

The New York Islanders host Florida at 7 p.m.

NFL

The New York Giants have seen enough of enigmatic cornerback Eli Apple. The New Orleans Saints have acquired Apple for a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-rounder in 2020.

Apple was taken 10th overall out of Ohio State in the 2016 draft. He has 23 tackles and one forced fumble this season.

Apple leaves a 1-6 team and goes to the 5-1 Saints, who will face the Vikings on Sunday in a matchup of division leaders.

In other NFL news:

Falcons’ right guard Brandon Fusco will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken right ankle in Monday night's win over the New York Giants. Coach Dan Quinn says Fusco suffered the fracture late in the second quarter of the 23-20 win. Atlanta will also finish the year without starting guard Andy Levitre because of a broken arm.

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is returning to the team Wednesday after being out for the past month for a mental health evaluation. The three-time Pro Bowl selection left the team late last month after a series of events that included a welfare check at a hospital. A police report described erratic behavior that included a threat of violence at a downtown Minneapolis hotel and a text message to his wife referencing suicide.

The Jets have signed free-agent wide receiver Rishard Matthews, giving a boost to their banged-up receiving group. The 29-year-old Matthews was released by Tennessee last month after requesting the move because he felt he was being underused. To make room for Matthews on the roster, New York placed safety Doug Middleton on injured reserve after he tore a pectoral muscle

The Raiders have signed kicker Daniel Carlson and waived Matt McCrane. Oakland also promoted receiver Marcell Ateman and offensive lineman Denver Kirkland from the practice squad to fill open spots on the 53-man roster.

Broncos’ backup quarterback Chad Kelly has been arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass. According to court records, a man and woman told police a man came into their home uninvited after 1 a.m. Tuesday and sat down on the couch "mumbling incoherently." The records say the man chased the intruder out, striking him in the back with a vacuum tube.

TCU

TCU receiver and returner KaVontae Turpin has been dismissed from the team after a second charge surfaced against him following his weekend arrest on an assault charge for an alleged altercation with his girlfriend.

Coach Gary Patterson announced Monday that Turpin was suspended after being arrested by Fort Worth police following an incident Saturday night, hours after he had a 99-yard kickoff return and a 41-yard TD catch in TCU's 52-27 home loss to No. 8 Oklahoma.

A criminal complaint from New Mexico later revealed that Turpin was arrested in March while there during spring break to visit a girlfriend. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported on the New Mexico case.

Patterson said Tuesday he knew about a property damage charge in the spring, but that records obtained by the team from New Mexico then didn't list a battery charge that was also part of the case. The coach said he also didn't know until Monday about a bench warrant issued in July when Turpin failed to appear for a pretrial hearing.

HIGH SCHOOL CONCUSSIONS

Texas officials are requiring that the state's largest schools report concussions suffered by high school athletes in a move seen as the nation's biggest effort to track brain injuries among young athletes.

The state's governing body for public high school sports has ordered the schools to submit individual concussion reports. School staff must answer more than a dozen questions on each player that are relayed to researchers with the O'Donnell Brain Institute at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

The institute's Dr. Munro Cullum says one goal is to ultimately determine what can be done to better protect athletes.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.